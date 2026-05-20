Commanders Urged to Bring NFL All-Pro Siblings Home

For the 1st time in their illustrious football careers, brothers Trevon Diggs and Stefon Diggs have the opportunity to play on the same team as free agents.

There are growing calls to have their shared destination be 1 of their hometown teams, the Washington Commanders, and bringing the Maryland natives back to where they grew up.

That buzz only continued to pick up on Tuesday, when a TikTok of the siblings together over the weekend showed them being asked: “How long until you both get in Commanders uniforms?”

Both brothers smiled widely at the question.

“That’s what everybody is talking about right now,” Stefon said. “We gonna talk about it real soon though.”

Both siblings are former NFL All-Pros and multiple-time Pro Bowlers.

Trevon Diggs played for the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in 2025, but has battled injuries the last few years.

Stefon Diggs played for the New England Patriots in 2025 and had a 1,000-yard receiving season as he helped lead his team to a surprise appearance in the Super Bowl.

Commanders ‘Ideal Landing Spot’ for Stefon Diggs

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker called the Commanders the “Ideal Landing Spot” for Stefon Diggs on his list of the Top 10 remaining NFL free agents.

“The Commanders’ receiving corps was sneakily one of the more dire going into the draft,” Locker wrote. “Even after selecting Clemson’s Antonio Williams in the third round, Washington needs another reliable weapon for Jayden Daniels. Diggs was cut by the Patriots just one year into his lucrative contract, but his 2025 performance wasn’t the reason why. The 32-year-old was an anchor for New England’s upstart passing attack, ranking 10th among qualifiers in PFF receiving grade (82.6) and yards per route run (2.08) while dropping just 2.9% of his targets. Diggs will now play on his fourth squad in four years, but he’s been a remarkably consistent playmaker when healthy — earning at least a 77.6 receiving grade in every season of his career … Daniels would benefit from Diggs’ inside-outside skillset to lift the Commanders’ beleaguered group.”

ESPN Tags Commanders as ‘Best Fit’ for Trevon Diggs

ESPN’s Matt Bowen called the Commanders the “best fit” for Trevon Diggs on Monday on his list of the best NFL free agents still available 2 months out from the start of training camp.

“Washington could view Diggs as a reclamation project, helping him get back to being a true playmaker in the secondary,” Bowen wrote. “He has had 20 interceptions in six NFL seasons, including a league high of 11 in 2021. Under new coordinator Daronte Jones, Diggs can use his man coverage traits and backfield vision to get a jump on the ball in the Commanders’ pressure-heavy scheme. However, he has plenty of availability concerns after spending at least a portion of the past three seasons on injured reserve.”

After 2 years of disappointing play, injuries, and bizarre off-field incidents, Diggs finally sealed his fate with the Cowboys when he asked to stay in the Washington D.C. area to attend a concert and spend Christmas with his family after a game against the Commanders on Christmas Day instead of flying home on the team plane.

The Cowboys refused his request. Diggs stayed in the D.C. area and was released a few days later, on December 30, and signed with the Packers on December 31.