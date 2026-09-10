Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Gets Strong Words From Commanders DC Before Week 1

The Washington Commanders defense will have their work cut out for them as they’ll be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 on Sept. 13. Moreover, they’ll be facing an Eagles team with a chip on their shoulder after a challenging 2025 season despite making the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense came under fire last season for their performance, finishing 19th in points scored (379) and 24th in total offensive yards (5,291), per StatMuse. Philadelphia also ended the final eight games of the season 3-5, including the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite pressure on Hurts and the offense to have a better season this campaign, Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has a lot of respect for the Eagles quarterback.

“Dynamic,” Jones told reporters on Sept. 10. “With Jalen, he has a knack for extending the play. He has his superpowers, and he can make one of the best throws: A nine-ball, the deep shot down the sideline, and that showed up last year. A guy like that who’s been around, and he’s grown, he’s matured, and you can see how he’s gotten better and better each year in his phase.

“I think the way they’re using him, it doesn’t matter who the play caller over there has been; he still has had successful years, and that’s because of the type of player and leader that he is for that organization and so it’s always a challenge going against a guy like that. Our guys are excited.”

Commanders DC on Being Familiar With Eagles’ New Offense

Moreover, Jones knows the new Eagles offense that the team is trying to implement under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Jones and Mannion both spent time with the Minnesota Vikings under head coach Kevin O’Connell, with Jones serving as a coach and Mannion as a player.

“There’s always going to be some similarities,” Jones added. “If you have a veteran offense like they do and you’re bringing a lot of guys back, it’s always about how much will change and how much is going to be out of his comfort zone.

“There’s going to be some similarities [and] there’s going to be some crossover. I think Sean is going to do a great job over there. Sean and I have history together. We were at Minnesota on two different stints with two different head coaches. So I know Sean will have Jalen playing at a high level.”

Dan Quinn on Containing Saquon Barkley

Meanwhile, the Commanders defense will also need to stop Saquon Barkley. Since 2024, Barkley has played three games against Washington and is averaging 25.3 carries per game, leading to 142.7 rushing yards per game, 5.6 yards per carry, and five total rushing touchdowns, per StatMuse.

Speaking to the media on Sept. 9, Washington head coach Dan Quinn shared what the team must do to limit the Eagles star’s impact on the game.

“No. 1, this is an excellent player,” Quinn told reporters. So, when you’re going back through, he’s been good against in lots of games. So, how do you play good team defense? You better tackle well and limit the explosive plays.

“One thing that’s kind of defined what he is: Good play, good play, good tackle, big one and that’s the ones you want to take those big chunk plays off the tape. If you can do that, that’ll give you your best chance, but it has to be every single down.”