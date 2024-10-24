Commanders Could Reunite With $40 Million Super Bowl Champion CB

In retrospect, the Washington Commanders have probably been the greatest thing to ever happen to cornerback Kendall Fuller.

First, the Commanders drafted Fuller out of Virginia Tech in the 2016 NFL draft. Boom. Now he’s in the NFL.

Then, ahead of the 2018 season, they traded Fuller to the Kansas City Chiefs. Boom. Two year later he’s a Super Bowl champion.

Then, when Fuller was a free agent in 2020, the Commanders brought back Fuller on a 4-year, $40 million contract. Boom. Now he’s super-duper rich.

Now, in 2024, the Commanders have the chance for a third stint with Fuller after ESPN’s Seth Walder proposed a trade that would bring Fuller back to the nation’s capital from the Miami Dolphins, where he signed a 2-year, $15 million contract in March 2024.

“How does a second reunion with Fuller sound for Washington?” Walder wrote. “The Commanders need help at corner; they rank 31st in the NFL in defensive open score against wide receivers … With (Jayden) Daniels at the helm, Washington has no time to waste. It has a chance to make a real playoff run, and having a more palatable defense would really help. Fuller would help stabilize a weak position for Washington.”

It would also give Fuller the opportunity to do something he’s never done in his previous 6 seasons in Washington — play for the Commanders on a respectable team as they’re currently 5-2 and in first place in the NFC East.

Fuller Went From ACC Star to Super Bowl Hero

Fuller was a 2-time All-ACC selection and All-American at Virginia Tech before becoming a part-time starter for the Commanders his first 2 seasons, including racking up 4 interceptions in just 6 starts in 2017.

Fuller started 19 games over 2 seasons with the Chiefs but became best known for making one of the biggest defensive plays in franchise history with a game-sealing interception in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fuller matched his career high with 4 interceptions in 2020 in his first season back in Washington, which was also the last time the franchise made the playoffs.

For his career, Fuller has played in 122 games with 98 starts and 16 interceptions.

Commanders Whiffed on First Round CB in ’23

The Commanders took a big swing in the 2023 NFL draft when they selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. with the No. 16 overall pick. While Forbes set the NCAA FBS record with 6 career interceptions returned for touchdown, his 6-foot, 166-pound frame has proven to be too much to overcome against NFL competition.

While Forbes did snag his first interception of the season in a 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, he’s also been one of the NFL’s worst cornerbacks over his first 2 seasons and could be a possible trade candidate.

Especially if the Commanders bring in a player like Fuller.

The Commanders have already parted ways with 2 former first-round picks this season, trading wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles and releasing outside linebacker Jamin Davis.

“Forbes, the 16th pick in 2023, has had a rocky two seasons in the pros, from injuries to benchings,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on October 23. “Based on that, he could be moved. But Washington also lacks depth at this position, and Forbes has been one of its top four corners.”