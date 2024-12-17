Commanders Have 2 Good Reasons to Sign Super Bowl-Winning RB

The Washington Commanders have two good reasons to sign a recently released Super Bowl-winning running back.

The Washington Commanders have injuries at running back, but Super Bowl winner Clyde Edwards-Helaire just landed on the free-agent mark. It’s a match between team and player that makes too much sense not to happen for two good reasons.

Those reasons involved Edwards-Helaire’s scheme fit and familiarity with the Commanders’ coaching staff. Both factors were explained by Ben Standig of The Athletic after Edwards-Helaire was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, December 16, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As Standig pointed out, “I’m unsure what CEH has left physically after a few injuries, but I wonder if the Commanders check-in. Had 89 receptions over his first 4 seasons. Washington lacks RB pass catchers without Austin Ekeler. RB coach Anthony Lynn knows CEH from his AFC West days.”

I'm unsure what CEH has left physically after a few injuries, but I wonder if the Commanders check-in. Had 89 receptions over his first 4 seasons. Washington lacks RB pass catchers without Austin Ekeler. RB coach Anthony Lynn knows CEH from his AFC West days. https://t.co/dSbXkoGcex — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 16, 2024

Another reason to consider Edwards-Helaire is his pedigree to upgrade an already solid backfield rotation in Washington. He’s a former first-round draft pick who won a pair of Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Can Add Missing Qualities to Commanders Offense

Quickly taking Edwards-Helaire off the market would solve an underrated problem for the Commanders. Namely, the lack of a natural pass-catcher out of the backfield while veteran Austin Ekeler remains on injured reserve with a concussion.

Edwards-Helaire demonstrated good hands and some high-level route-running skills during his time with the Chiefs. The former LSU standout snagged 89 receptions in four seasons after entering the league as the 32nd player selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

This clever route between two defenders, and resulting impressive catch for a touchdown against the New England Patriots last season, showed off how Edwards-Helaire impacts the passing game.

Another play against the Pats, this one highlighted by Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 News, is an excellent illustration of the different ways Edwards-Helaire can attack coverage. Although the play didn’t work, it showed the value of a versatile running back for changing the look both before and after the snap.

Edwards-Helaire went in motion from the backfield to flex into a wide receiver’s alignment. Then he ran a swing route outside the numbers to get open deep.

The Commanders could use this level of unpredictability for an offense that’s become too familiar at times this season. Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury can mix things up more often with a true dual-threat running back among his skill players.

Commanders Need Greater Versatility in the Backfield

Kingsbury’s running game will stay productive as long as lead workhorse Brian Robinson Jr. stays healthy. Robinson beats up defenses between the tackles, a trait he shares with bruising backup Chris Rodriguez Jr.

What’s missing is a genuine change-of-pace runner with above-average receiving skills. The best efforts of journeyman Jeremy McNichols have covered the problem, but Edwards-Helaire would rate as a genuine upgrade, provided he’s healthy.

Unfortunately, avoiding injury has been a problem for the 25-year-old. He’s dealt with ankle, hip, shoulder and knee ailments in recent years.

If Edwards-Helaire can prove he’s 100 percent and still retains some burst, he’d be a smart signing for the Commanders. The team is 9-5 and on the cusp of reaching the playoffs, so equipping star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels with a safety valve like Edwards-Helaire, who already knows his position coach, makes sense.