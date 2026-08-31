Commanders Urged to Sign Massive 140-Game Starting LT

The Washington Commanders already made an offensive line addition to support tackle in August. But another signing shouldn’t be off the table.

That’s what Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued Monday morning, which was about 12 hours after each team released its initial 53-man roster.

Knox identified former Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Decker as the league’s top bargain offensive linemen still available in NFL free agency. Knox also named the Commanders as one of two potential suitors for the group of linemen he picked as bargains.

“Former Detroit Lions starting left tackle Taylor Decker remains available since being granted his release early in the offseason. He should still be the top option for any team that needs a starter or backup at the left tackle position,” wrote Knox.

“Decker has started all 140 regular-season games in which he has appeared, has logged five playoff starts, and made the Pro Bowl in 2024.”

Decker made the Pro Bowl for the Lions in 2024. Last season, he started 14 games. All of his NFL experience has been at left tackle.

The Commanders lost Laremy Tunsil to a torn triceps during the preseason. That has left Washington with Brandon Coleman and newly signed D.J. Humphries at left tackle. Josh Conerly Jr. should start at right tackle.

Should Commanders Sign LT Taylor Decker?

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued the Washington Commanders should pursue ex-Detroit Lions Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Decker.

Decker requested to be released this offseason because he didn’t want to take a pay cut from the Lions. With that in mind, it’s easy to connect the dots on that and his remaining free agency and assume Decker’s asking price in free agency is too high.

Assuming that’s the case, the Commanders might only consider him an option if he comes down with his contract desires.

Having said that, the Commanders should also only target Decker in free agency if he’s a significant upgrade over Coleman and Humphries.

Ironically, Decker and Humphries were each first-round picks in the 2016 NFL Draft. That makes them about the same age, and they also have similar resumes. Humphries made one Pro Bowl in 2021. Decker’s lone Pro Bowl appearance was during 2024.

There’s a chance the Commanders already considered Decker a target but signed Humphries instead. If that’s the case, maybe targeting a center next makes more sense for Washington. Projected starting Commanders center Nick Allegretti has dealt with a calf injury the past couple weeks.

Knox is right that teams in need of a left tackle this season would be wise to quickly call Decker. But in Washington’s case, the Commanders just made a similar addition with Humphries. So Decker coming to Washington before the start of the regular season might not make the most sense, at least until the Commanders find out what Humphries can provide.