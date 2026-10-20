Terry McLaurin Injury Could be ‘Significant,’ Says Dan Quinn

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s injury could be “significant.”

McLaurin left the Commanders’ 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury, one that Quinn says has the team in “fear” for the worst possible outcome.

Dan Quinn Worried About Terry McLaurin’s Injury

Speaking to the media following the Commanders’ loss to the 49ers, Quinn admitted that there is “fear” amongst the team’s staff that McLaurin may have suffered a “significant” injury.

“The concern is that it could be significant, but we’ll do the scans tomorrow and give you an update. But it’s definitely something that there’s fear,” Quinn said.

As Quinn noted, the media will be provided an update on Tuesday once McLaurin’s medical scans are completed. But clearly, based on the way he spoke to the media tonight after the Commanders’ loss to the 49ers, Quinn is very worried that he might lose his Pro Bowl wide receiver.

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Commanders Need Terry McLaurin

With McLaurin potentially being seriously injured, the Commanders could be in big trouble going forward, as he is the team’s best wide receiver and the top weapon for QB Jayden Daniels.

McLaurin has already missed time this year with a hamstring injury, so to see him potentially seriously injured here is yet another tough blow for a Commanders squad that really cannot afford to lose any more games.

Following their loss to San Francisco, the 49ers are just 1-4-1 on the season and in last place in the NFC East.

However, the good news for the Commanders is that the rest of their division isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire, so believe it or not, Washington still has a chance to make the playoffs if they can string some wins together.

But losing McLaurin hurts, as the two-time Pro Bowler has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL ever since he entered the league in 2019.

He has been banged up the past two seasons, playing in just 10 games last year and then parts of five this season while dealing with injuries, which clearly hurts the Commanders, who rely on him for explosive plays and scoring touchdowns.

If McLaurin is going to be out for a while, then the Commanders may have to go out and make a trade to bring in some help at the WR spot for the rest of the season.

The team still has a chance to make a playoff run if they can string a few wins together, but Daniels needs some help, as he can’t do everything on his own.

If McLaurin is indeed going to be out for some time, then the team can only hope that someone else steps up in his absence and that the rest of the players can rally around their fallen teammate and make a big run after their bye week next week as the Commanders look to turn their season around and help Quinn save his coaching job.