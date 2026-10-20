Terry McLaurin Injury Update: Commanders All-Pro Carted Off Field vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders took a brutal injury blow on Monday Night Football when NFL All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin was carted off the field with a possible leg injury against the San Francisco 49ers.

McLaurin was hurt with 1:56 left in the first quarter and the Commanders trailing 14-3. He already missed time this year with a hamstring injury and missed 7 games due to injuries in 2025.

“It looked like it was more serious than a hamstring as he was grabbing toward his knee as he went to the ground,” MNF color commentator Troy Aikman said.

McLaurin was immediately ruled out with a knee injury.

“They put an air cast on McLaurin’s left leg,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X.

“A potentially serious knee injury for Terry McLaurin,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

“So much positive energy and promise for Terry McLaurin coming into this season,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Now seems it’ll be cut short by a significant injury. Hate to see that for one of the league’s really good guys.”