Terry McLaurin Reveals Big Jayden Daniels Change for Commanders in 2026

The Washington Commanders did not have the 2025 campaign they were hoping to have. After making an unexpected run to the NFC Championship Game the year before, the Commanders endured an injury-plagued season and ended up missing the playoffs entirely the last time we saw them on the field. As a result, the team has been hard at work trying to find a way to rebuild its roster this offseason.

Two of the most important players for Washington, though, are going to be familiar faces in quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. If this duo can stay on the field in 2026, the Commanders should be able to move the ball quite efficiently on offense. However, according to McLaurin, Daniels has made a big change ahead of the new season that could have a big impact on Washington’s success.

Terry McLaurin Dishes on Jayden Daniels’ Leadership

Last offseason, McLaurin found himself engaged in a contract dispute with the Commanders that carried into training camp. While that wasn’t the reason for Washington’s struggles, he’s starting from a much better place this time around, as he’s been around the team throughout the spring as it begins its preparations for the new season.

Thanks in large part to the fact that he only played in 10 games, McLaurin turned in the least productive season of his career in 2025 (38 REC, 582 YDS, 3 TD). It certainly didn’t help that, even when he was on the field, Daniels was also battling his own injury woes, which pretty much paints the picture of the team’s 2025 campaign.

Both guys have been with the team as head coach Dan Quinn attempts to put the first pieces of the puzzle in place for the upcoming season. And while that alone is a win for the Commanders, McLaurin revealed that he and the rest of his teammates have taken note of Daniels’ improved leadership as the team begins preparing for the new year.

“You’re starting to hear his voice even more,” McLaurin said of Daniels when speaking to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “He’s always had leadership qualities, but you’re hearing him give the expectations of what he wants out of the route running from the receivers, what he expects from the o-line, and in the meeting rooms when we’re talking about it after, watching the film, he’s been very good in communication.”

Commanders Need Bounce-Back Years from Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin

At their best in 2024, Daniels and McLaurin were one of the most electric offensive duos in the league. A big part of bouncing back will involve simply staying healthy for these two, but getting the proper preparation for the season is crucial, too. Making matters even better, Daniels seems to be taking on even more responsibility in Washington’s offensive system.

Assuming they are both on the field, the Commanders won’t have to worry much about Daniels and McLaurin. In order for the rest of the offense to open up, though, these guys have to be firing on all cylinders, which is why it’s important to see Daniels emerging as a bigger leader for Washington. A lot is going to have to go right for this team to go on a deep playoff run in the loaded NFC, but so far, things are off to an encouraging start.