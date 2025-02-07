Hi, Subscriber

Commanders TE Zach Ertz Sends 2-Word Message on Possible Return

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz.

Of all the twists and turns in the 2024 season for the Washington Commanders, there was one personnel move that almost no one anticipated working out.

When the Commanders signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz to a 1-year, $3 million contract in March 2024 it represented his likely last chance to play in the NFL for a player who was once one of the very best at his position.

Ertz hadn’t played a full season since 2018 as his career was decimated by injuries. The 3-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion was on his fourth team in four years. He hadn’t cracked 500 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in a season since 2021.

Then, 2024 happened, and Ertz was back on top. He played every game for the first time since 2018 and was second on the team with 66 reception for 654 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Ertz’s play was lockstep with the Commanders having the franchise’s best season since 1991 by going 12-5 and advancing to the NFC Championship Game. Now, Ertz must contemplate an uncertain future — one he told RG.org’s DJ Siddiqi hopefully includes a return to the Commanders.

“Coach (Dan) Quinn did a phenomenal job just being at the forefront, proactive, of keeping me healthy,” Ertz told Siddiqi on February 6. “He limited my practice reps during the week, so I was at my best on Sunday and I felt like it was an amazing season for the team, obviously, and I felt like I was able to play some of the best football in my career this year … that’s when I’m at my best, when I’m around people that truly want to do everything they can to be the best versions of themselves, and that’s what I truly enjoy. For me, if I have the opportunity to go back there — if it presents itself — would be a no-brainer.”

While the Commanders have the salary cap space to go out and sign a high profile tight end — and the fact Ertz will turn 35 years old in 2025 — there are several reasons they might not want to switch things up.

Commanders Drafted Tight End in 2024

The Commanders actually used a high draft pick on a tight end in the 2024 NFL draft when they selected Kansas State’s Ben Sinnott in the second round (No. 53 overall).

Sinnott struggled to crack the lineup as a rookie and finished with 5 receptions for 28 yards while he played behind both Ertz and veteran tight end John Bates.

While the book is still out on Sinnott, it’s way too early to put too important a piece of the offense on the shoulders of an unproven player — especially when there are cost-effective options available to keep the good vibes rolling.

Calculating What Ertz Might Cost Commanders

Money might not be the biggest motivating factor for Ertz, who spent the first 9 seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and has already hit 2 major paydays. He signed a 5-year, $42.5 million contract extension in 2016 with the Eagles and a 3-year, $31.65 million contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 after a trade.

Ertz, who has $74.8 million in career earnings, is in line for a raise from the Commanders but not necessarily a huge one. Washington could likely get him on a 1-year, $5 million contract, according to Spotrac’s market value projections.

