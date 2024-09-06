Commanders Could Trade for Former First-Round Pick From AFC East

The Washington Commanders tried finding a cornerback in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft when they took Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes Jr. with the No. 16 overall pick.

The results, so far, have been disastrous, and the Commanders could be in the market for another cornerback via trade sooner than later to fill that void. According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, 2022 first-round pick and Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam could fit the bill.

“Washington is starting a new era with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and could desperately use secondary help,” Knox said. “No team allowed more passing yards last season.”

Elam has been at his best in the postseason through his first 2 seasons, notching 2 interceptions in 4 games, including the game-winning pick against the Pittsburgh Steelers in last season’s AFC Wild Card Round.

Injuries Have Slowed Elam’s Development

Elam was an All-SEC pick at Florida and ran a blazing, 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine before the Bill selected him No. 23 overall in the 2022 NFL draft and signed him to a 4-year, $13.69 million contract.

Elam’s father, Abram, played 7 seasons as an NFL safety and his uncle, Matt Elam, was an All-American safety at Florida and a first-round pick (No. 32 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL draft.

Despite only playing in 13 games and making 6 starts as a rookie in 2022, Elam still had 41 tackles, 4 pass deflections and 2 interceptions. He also had an interception against the Miami Dolphins in an AFC Wild Card win.

In 2023, Elam only played in 3 games because of injury issues — meaning he’s missed 17 regular-season games over his first 2 seasons. Still, he returned for the playoffs and had the clutch interception against the Steelers.

“Elam dealt with a foot injury early in the season, didn’t play particularly well when given the chance and eventually landed on injured reserve,” Knox wrote. “He did appear in both playoff games last season, but he’s likely facing a reserve role once again in 2024. Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas, Taron Johnson and Christian Benford look to form Buffalo’s starting trio this season. The Bills probably aren’t eager to give up on the Florida product just yet, but Elam is a sensible trade chip if Buffalo gets an opportunity to add a more frequent contributor.”

Commanders Have Struggled at Cornerback

Forbes graded out as one of the NFL’s worst at his position in 2023 and was benched multiple times throughout the year.

Forbes starts 2023 as the backup to Benjamin St. Juste, who started 16 games for Washington in 2023. The Commanders spent another high draft pick on a cornerback in 2024, selecting Michigan All-American Mike Sainristil in the second round (No. 50 overall).

Sainristil may have already supplanted Forbes in the Commanders’ secondary hierarchy — he’s listed as the team’s starting nickelback on the depth chart and could find himself on the field sooner than later.

If the Commanders don’t feel motivated to obtain a new cornerback via trade, there are also options available via free agency, including former NFL All-Pro Patrick Peterson or veteran Ahkello Witherspoon, who had 3 interceptions for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.