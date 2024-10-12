Commanders Could Flip $90 Million DT for Talented WR From NFC North

If the Washington Commanders are truly setting themselves up to be NFC contenders, that’s going to require an unflinching look at the roster in terms of what assets must stay and what assets have value and could be expendable.

Part of that process means shoring up the offense for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been one of the NFL’s elite players — regardless of position — through the first 5 games of his career. That means getting Daniels more weapons, including another deep threat wide receiver.

While veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was the most buzzed-about piece of trade bait for the Commanders in the offseason, it’s another defensive tackle who the franchise should take a closer look at when it comes to trade possibilities — 2022 Pro Bowler Daron Payne.

Trading Payne would serve two purposes if the Commanders could pull off a deal. The first would be getting another offensive weapon. The second would be getting rid of an overpaid, underperforming player with a terrible contract.

The key for the Commanders is identifying a team that’s desperate for help on the interior defensive line and has a receiver they’re willing to part ways with. One team that might fit that bill would be the Green Bay Packers.

Packers Have WR Problems and Need DL Help

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder identified defensive tackle as one of Green Bay’s biggest weaknesses headed into Week 6 and with the Packers 3-2 and looking up at the other teams in the ultra-competitive NFC North.

“Defensive tackle has been a sore spot for the Packers to begin the season, especially T.J. Slaton who posted an ugly 35.0 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus through four games,” Holder wrote. “So, the front office might want to look into bringing in some reinforcements … ”

One talented wide receiver has been a huge issue for the Packers in 2024 and might need a fresh start — Romeo Doubs.

Doubs, who is in his third year, had 69 receptions for 674 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns in 2023 but was suspended for one game for conduct detrimental to the team in Week 5 after missing 2 days of practice and meetings before a 24-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Sports Illustrated reported that Doubs didn’t show up because he was unhappy with his role in the offense, which he denied upon his return to the team and offered up an apology for his actions.

Doubs is also playing on a 4-year, $4.3 million rookie contract — an absolute steal for the Commanders if he can put up numbers similar to 2023.

With a little finesse, Washington general manager Adam Peters might even be able to get the Packers to throw in a late-round draft pick.

Payne Not Worth Massive, $90M Contract

Something eventually has to give when it comes to the Commanders’ interior defensive line — Allen and Payne are playing on contracts worth a combined $162 million.

In the past, the 2 former Alabama stars and former first-round picks have been like oil and water. Most notably, the 2 came to blows on the sideline during a 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

Since putting up 11.5 sacks and making the Pro Bowl in 2022, Payne has drastically underperformed since signing a 4-year, $90 million contract extension in March 2023. Allen has continued to be steady as the Commanders are off to a surprising 4-1 start in 2024.

Payne had 4.5 sacks in 2023 and only has a half-sack through the first 5 games in 2024.

Even past that, Payne’s production through 5 games (8 tackles) is the same as rookie defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton (8 tackles) in just 4 games.