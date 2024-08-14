Commanders Could Trade Disappointing WR in 2024

The Washington Commanders have lacked depth — and talent — at almost every position for a long time.

In 2024, the winds of change are coming through the franchise. More talent. More depth. More hope.

That means if players aren’t keeping up their end of the bargain and underperform, that means they’re probably not going to be around for much longer.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks one of the players the Commanders should consider trading in 2024 should be wide receiver Dyami Brown, a 3rd round pick (No. 82 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft.

“Away from a two-touchdown outing against the Titans in 2022, Brown has remained uninvolved in a rather underwhelming passing attack,” Holder wrote. “While the team has consistently searched high and low for consistent production at the position away from Terry McLaurin, Brown has found himself on the outside looking in as the season approaches. While an uptick in production was expected for Brown last fall with Sam Howell under center, his former teammate at UNC, Brown totaled 12 catches and reached the end zone just once.”

Brown Not Only Disappointment at Wide Receiver

Brown has drastically underperformed in his time with the Commanders.

After-back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards at North Carolina in 2019 and 2020, Brown has just 29 receptions for 476 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns through his first 3 seasons. He’s only missed 4 games in his career but also only made 7 starts, with 6 of those coming as a rookie in 2021.

He’s not the only early-round draft pick who the franchise has found lacking in recent years. Jahan Dotson, Washington’s 1st round pick (No. 16 overall) out of Penn State in 2022, has had just over 500 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. Those numbers seem even worse when you see Dotson had less receiving yards in 2023 than in 2022 despite playing in 5 more games.

Only McLaurin, who signed a 3-year, $68.3 million contract extension in 2022, has been a reliable option at wide receiver and has 4 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Commanders Finally Have QB, WR Options

The Commanders’ reasons for hope have a lot to do with the young talent they’re bringing in at skill positions. That group is led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick out of LSU in the 2024 NFL draft.

Two more pass-catching options were brought into the fold in the 2024 draft that could be long-term solutions for Washington as well. The Commanders spent a 2nd round pick on Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott and a third-round pick on Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.

McCaffrey, already slated as one of the starting wide receivers, is the younger brother of 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and son of three-time Super Bowl champion and former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.

Sinnott, 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds, is doing what could be a short apprenticeship under veteran tight end and three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz. Sinnott was also impressive in the Commanders’ preseason opener against the New York Jets with 3 receptions for 57 yards, including a rumbling, 44-yard gain.