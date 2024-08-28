Commanders Trade 32-Game Lineman to NFC South for Upgraded Draft Pick

c

alls were made about defensive tackle John Ridgeway III, and the Washington Commanders responded by trading the lineman who appeared in 32 games the last two years to the New Orleans Saints for an upgraded draft pick.

The deal was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday, August 28. He soon updated his initial report to reveal the Commanders sent Ridgeway and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the NFC South for a sixth-round choice next year.

Compensation update: Saints are sending a 2025 6th-round pick to the Commanders for DT John Ridgeway III and a 2025 7th-round pick. https://t.co/Xy8kahkxoU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2024

Adding a draft pick a little further up the board represents decent compensation for the Commanders. Yet, it may not be enough to justify parting ways with arguably the best natural run-stuffer on the roster.

Fortunately, Washington’s depth at defensive tackle is strong. Particularly after one player with a higher draft pedigree, who had been on the bubble, surprisingly made the cut.

That decision meant the Commanders could respond favorably to trade calls about Ridgeway.

