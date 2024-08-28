Hi, Subscriber

Commanders Trade 32-Game Lineman to NFC South for Upgraded Draft Pick

Jonathan Allen and John Ridgeway III

Getty The Washington Commanders traded a defensive lineman who appeared in 32 games for upgraded draft compensation.

alls were made about defensive tackle John Ridgeway III, and the Washington Commanders responded by trading the lineman who appeared in 32 games the last two years to the New Orleans Saints for an upgraded draft pick.

The deal was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday, August 28. He soon updated his initial report to reveal the Commanders sent Ridgeway and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the NFC South for a sixth-round choice next year.

Adding a draft pick a little further up the board represents decent compensation for the Commanders. Yet, it may not be enough to justify parting ways with arguably the best natural run-stuffer on the roster.

Fortunately, Washington’s depth at defensive tackle is strong. Particularly after one player with a higher draft pedigree, who had been on the bubble, surprisingly made the cut.

That decision meant the Commanders could respond favorably to trade calls about Ridgeway.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

