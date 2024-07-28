Commanders Urged to Trade Late-Round Pick for ‘Disappointing’ 1st-Rounder

A trade to add to their options at wide receiver would be a smart move for the Washington Commanders, even if it means taking a chance on “disappointing” former first-round draft pick Treylon Burks.

The Tennessee Titans’ wideout makes sense as a trade target for the Commanders, according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. He believes “the Commanders are a team that should be willing to give Burks a shot. They don’t have much after Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. The Cardinals brought in Burks for a pre-draft visit when Kliff Kingsbury was head coach. He now works as the Commanders offensive coordinator.”

Ballentine outlined a deal where the Commanders would send a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Titans. In return, Burks and a 2025 sixth-rounder would go the other way.

It’s a deal the Titans could be open to because “Burks has been one of the most disappointing first-round picks from the 2022 draft class. He had 33 receptions and 444 yards with a score in his rookie season but only had 221 yards in 11 games as a sophomore.”

The player drafted 18th overall two years ago is predicted to struggle for targets this season after the Titans “made two major additions to their receiving corps when they signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency.”

Ballentine also noted “it would make some sense to simply move on from Burks when Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been a more consistent fourth receiver.”

Treylon Burks a Good Fit for Kliff Kingsbury’s Offense

Trading for Burks would give offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury a natural fit for his system. The play-caller has long preferred big-bodied receivers who can be size and speed mismatches outside the numbers.

Physical wideouts standing 6-foot-plus like Larry Fitzgerald, A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins all put Kingbury’s schemes into practice for the Arizona Cardinals. Burks fits the same template at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds.

So far he hasn’t made his height and muscle count at the pro level. A mere 53 catches, 702 yards and two touchdowns in as many seasons is all Burks has to show for his time in Tennessee.

Staying healthy has been an issue, with Burks dealing with turf toe, concussions and knee sprains since being drafted. When he has been off the treatment table, Burks has shown a talent for stretching the field.

Like when the 24-year-old got behind the Green Bay Packers to haul in this deep ball during his rookie season.

Kingsbury’s playbook is defined by concepts aimed at taking the top off of defenses, so the Commanders could be the ideal team to finally unlock Burks’ potential.

Commanders Have Room for WR Trade

It’s not as if there isn’t ample room to trade for a new receiver. The top of the depth chart is solid thanks to Terry McLaurin, but third-year pro Jahan Dotson has struggled to produce, while burner Dyami Brown could be a potential trade chip.

Putting Burks into the mix would give rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels another viable target. It’s worth considering, especially since Burks has looked “clean, fast explosive” at training camp, per AtoZ Sports Nashville.

A headline trio comprised of McLaurin, Burks and this years’s third-round pick Luke McCaffrey would give the Commanders a group with plenty of upside and the potential to dominate physically, both on the perimeter and between the numbers.