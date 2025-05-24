Blockbuster Trade Pitch Brings Commanders Projected $75 Million Edge Rusher

Judging by the fervor in which Washington Commanders fans have speculated over possible trades for Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson, one might come to the conclusion the Commanders really need an elite edge rusher. Which they do.

While deals for Garrett and Hendrickson seem like pie in the sky scenarios, there might be another deal the Commanders could make for an edge rusher — and secure the position for the foreseeable future — by making a blockbuster trade for 24-year-old Kansas City City Chiefs star George Karlaftis.

Getting Karlaftis, a 2-time Super Bowl champion, would be the equivalent of going back in time 5 years and getting Hendrickson right before his prime. Hendrickson, if you remember, played the first 4 seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints before he signed a 4-year, $60 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in March 2021.

In the 4 seasons since signing with the Bengals, Hendrickson is a 4-time Pro Bowler and has 57.0 sacks, including 17.5 sacks each of the last 2 seasons.

While the Chiefs picked up the $15.16 million fifth year extension for 2026 on Karlaftis on April 29, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine listed him as the team’s top trade asset this offseason. That’s an indication the Chiefs might not be keen on paying up for the 2022 first round pick (No. 30 overall).

“In 2024, Karlaftis was that guy,” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz wrote on May 23 on his list of the NFL’s Most Underrated Players. “He followed up a 10.5-sack season in 2023 with eight sacks last season, but his pressure total was far more impressive. Karlaftis was tied for 14th in the NFL with 44 pressures. He added 11 more pressures in three playoff games and had three sacks against the Texans in the AFC divisional round.”

ESPN Names DE George Karlaftis as One of the League's Most Underrated Players. -24.5 Career Sacks

-4 Sacks 2025 Playoffs

-15 Career PDs

-115 TOT#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/GfnG4Xqs4k — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) May 24, 2025

What Commanders Will Cough Up for Karlaftis

Last year’s sacks leader, Dante Fowler Jr., left the Commanders for the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. Washington also didn’t use any of their 5 picks in the 2025 NFL draft on an edge rusher.

Karlaftis would give them an instant firestarter on defense, and would join a team that might just be a player away from making it to the Super Bowl after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last season.

Any deal for Karlaftis would have 2 levels; what the Commanders give up to get him and what they decide to pay him.

The Commanders could start by offering up second-year offensive lineman Brandon Coleman — the Chiefs need interior offensive linemen — along with their 2026 second round pick and 2026 sixth round pick. In exchange, they would get back Karlaftis and a 2026 seventh round pick.

While Spotrac projects the market value for Karlaftis in the range of a 3-year, $66 million contract extension, that seems a little low. In order to get ahead of the curve and avoid any future hiccups — like what’s happening with the Hendrickson and the Bengals right now — the Commanders would be smart to start with a 3-year, $75 million contract extension offer for Karlaftis, with $40 million in guaranteed money and a $25 million signing bonus.