Commanders Urged To Consider Trade For $12.6 Million Familiar Face on Defense

The Washington Commanders do not have many glaring roster needs following a highly eventful offseason. In the midst of a slight team overhaul that featured $259 million spent in free agency and six more players selected in the draft, the team also replaced both of their main coordinators. David Blough was promoted to replace Kliff Kingsbury as the new offensive coordinator, and Daronte Jones was brought in to take over for Joe Whitt Jr. as defensive coordinator.

While Blough is familiar with the team after serving as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Commanders over the last two seasons, Jones has a steeper hill to climb.

Jones is coming from a four-year tenure with the Minnesota Vikings after acting as their defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach under Brian Flores. Jones is hoping to replicate one of the most advanced and unique defensive schemes with the Commanders.

A tall task for a team with a completely revamped defensive unit that has a rookie linebacker at its center.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently suggested that the Commanders should consider trading for Theo Jackson because of his familiarity with Jones’ system.

Commanders’ Defense May Take Time To Gel Under Jones

Safety Theo Jackson was a sixth-round pick in 2022 by the Tennessee Titans before he was cut and truly began his career with the Vikings in the same year. He spent the last four seasons with Jones in Minnesota and received a two-year, $12.6 million extension last offseason.

Moton argues that the Vikings may attempt to trade Jackson because they selected safety Jakobe Thomas in the third round of the draft.

“He [Theo Jackson] could garner interest from the Washington Commanders, who hired Minnesota’s former defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator, Daronte Jones.

Working directly under Jones, Jackson made strides as a downhill defender, logging 47 tackles (three for loss) and two sacks in 14 contests,” Moton wrote.

“However, Jackson gave up too much ground in coverage, allowing a 131.5 passer rating and a 71.4 percent completion rate. Regardless of Thomas’ progress through his first offseason in the pros, Minnesota may attempt to trade Jackson because of his limitations on passing downs.”

While safety isn’t necessarily an area of need for Washington, he would primarily act as a familiar face for Jones to help teach his scheme. It will certainly take time for the defense to gel as a cohesive unit, but any potential to advance the chemistry, understanding, and progress is a worthwhile investment.

Sonny Styles Compared To Bobby Wagner By Teammates

Regardless of the time it takes for Washington’s defense to be full-go, they appear to be in good hands with Jones leading the charge under defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn. They also appear to be in good hands with their first-round pick, linebacker Sonny Styles. Throughout OTAs, Styles has impressed the media, the coaches, and his teammates.

Newly signed Commanders Odafe Oweh compared Styles to the team’s former Mike linebacker.

“He’s like a baby Bobby Wagner, “ Oweh stated. “Just in his stature and the way he’s moving. And he’s smart. He can articulate himself well. Communicate the defense. Command the huddle and all that stuff, so he’s got a bright future. I’m looking forward to seeing how he develops and who he becomes.”

It’ll remain to be seen how Styles looks when the pads are on and the defense truly gets an opportunity to shine, but so far, he has been better than advertised, and that’s exactly what the Commanders need.