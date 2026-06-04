Commanders Blockbuster Trade Pitch Lands Team $14 Million Compliment to Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders have had an extremely eventful offseason. Washington spent over $259 million in free agency and selected an additional six players in the NFL draft. All in all, they have addressed nearly every major concern on the roster. The one spot that is repeatedly noted currently is their wide receiver room. Outside of Terry McLaurin, no other receiver on the team has posted a 1,000-yard season.

The team has been consistently linked to different pass catchers throughout the offseason to pair with Terry McLaurin, including Brandon Aiyuk and Stefon Diggs.

One receiver the team has been urged to consider in the past is Jacksonville Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr.

The former first-round pick was a teammate of Jayden Daniels at LSU in 2023, where the duo combined for 1,177 yards and 17 scores.

After a breakout rookie season with the Jaguars, Thomas Jr. had a less-than-desirable sophomore campaign in which he struggled with injuries, drops, and overall chemistry with Trevor Lawrence.

BTJ’s downseason, combined with the wealth of options Jacksonville has in its receiving room, led to the initial conjecture about Washington potentially reuniting the Tiger pairing.

However, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone quickly shut down those trade rumblings in March.

Gladstone stated, “We look forward to continuing to build off of where we left things and know that Brian Thomas is a big piece to that puzzle, and we don’t want to make sure that that gets disrupted at any time.”

However, the NFL landscape has greatly changed over the past few months. Comments like Gladstone’s were made about Myles Garrett before he inevitably got traded to the Rams.

If the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and All-Time single-season sack leader can be traded, anyone can be traded. Essentially, every team has a price.

This has moved Brian Thomas Jr. back into speculation for Washington.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Klay made the case that Washington should send a 2027 first-round and sixth-round pick in exchange for Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr. Would Offer Washington Commanders WR1 Upside

“The most sensible suitor for Thomas would be a team on the rise that could pair BTJ with a young signal-caller and develop the duo together,” Klay wrote.

“The Washington Commanders should be interested, as the move would provide Jayden Daniels with a big target with WR1 upside. The Commanders may already have a Pro Bowl-caliber wideout in Terry McLaurin, but McLaurin is now on the wrong side of 30 and missed seven games with injury last year. The addition of Thomas would give the club a young, high-ceiling weapon who has the potential to stick around for the long haul.”

This trade scenario is fully hypothetical. It’s in hopes of building not only for the upcoming season, but beyond. What’s not hypothetical is that the Commanders do currently have a young receiver on the roster who could develop into McLaurin’s partner in crime and potentially his replacement.

Commanders Rookie WR Antonio Williams Standing Out In OTAs

There’s an argument to be made that Washington may have already found their wide receiver two. Washington selected former Clemson Tigers pass catcher Antonio Williams in the third round of the draft.

Williams has reportedly gotten off to a fast start at OTAs with his smooth route running and solid hands. Williams has gained the attention of not only the Commanders’ media but also his starting quarterback. Jayden Daniels expressed his excitement to continue working with the rookie in a recent press conference.

Williams will have big shoes to fill in Washington’s offense if he is the true number two, but it’s also an amazing opportunity for the 21-year-old.