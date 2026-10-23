Commanders Trade Pitch Sends $24 Million Super Bowl Champion to Patriots

The Washington Commanders are still trying to convince themselves — against all evidence and logic — that they still have a chance to win the NFC East Division despite their 1-4-1 record.

It may take a few more losses to dispel those notions, but when reality sets in, the franchise could be in for a mini fire sale.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicts that could send offensive lineman and 2-time Super Bowl champion Andrew Wylie to the New England Patriots in a trade, packaged with a 2027 7th-round pick that would return a 2027 6th-round pick to the Commanders.

“It’s rare to see a team nearly run out of linemen in an NFL game, but the Patriots came close last week,” Barnwell wrote on October 22. “With Mike Onwenu already sidelined and Will Campbell playing despite a knee injury, New England lost Alijah Vera-Tucker, Morgan Moses and Ben Brown during a win over the Jets, leaving the defending AFC champs with a mere five healthy offensive linemen. The line made it through the rest of the contest, and Moses could be back this week, but the Patriots are remarkably thin up front. Adding a versatile lineman to the mix makes a lot of sense. Wylie can play right tackle or either guard spot, allowing him to fill in across the lineup with relative ease. He’s buried on the Commanders’ depth chart and has played just 15 snaps this season despite the absence of left tackle Laremy Tunsil, which caused Brandon Coleman to move to the left side.”

Commanders’ Contract for Wylie Makes No Sense

Wylie, 6-foot-5 and 304 pounds, won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2019 and 2022 seasons but has been with the Commanders since 2023, when he signed a 3-year, $24 million free-agent contract.

He was a full-time starter through his first two seasons but was reduced to a backup role in 2025 — the Commanders went ahead on signed him to a 2-year, $7.5 million contract extension on February 23.

“Source: The Commanders and RT Andrew Wylie have agreed to a 2-year, $7.5M contract with upside to $10.5M, keeping him off the FA market,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “Wylie has started 34 games in 3 seasons with Washington and wanted to stay with the organization. A win-win deal for both sides.”

“The Commanders have signed OL Andrew Wylie to a two-year contract, source confirms,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X. “Wylie became a valuable backup/spot starter this season. Helps OL depth. Made it clear at season’s end: he wanted to stay.”

Wylie Seemed Like Trade Bait Before 2025 Season

After the Commanders spent their 2025 1st-round pick (No. 29 overall) on Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., The Athletic’s Ben Standig suggested Wylie might be expendable in a trade.

“The wonder is whether Brandon Coleman could serve as Sam Cosmi’s replacement while the right guard recovers from ACL surgery that likely keeps him sidelined at least through training camp, or he challenges left guard Nick Allegretti for the starting role,” Standig wrote in April 2025. “Two-year right tackle starter Andrew Wylie is already figured to be in the guard mix after the Laremy Tunsil trade. It’s possible the solid lineman becomes available for trade.”