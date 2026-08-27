Commanders Urged to Trade WR With Worst Hands in NFL

The Washington Commanders might have more depth at wide receiver than they expected — which could lead to an unexpected trade.

Hogs Haven’s Scott Bair put free-agent signee Dyami Brown at the top of his list of Commanders who could potentially be traded in the near future.

“Dyami Brown has had a strong camp, especially of late, yet sits squarely on the roster bubble in a deep receiver group,” Bair wrote on August 27. “The Stefon Diggs signing changed this position group, bumping those seemingly competing for prominent roles deeper on the depth chart. Return ability is a factor here as well, which is why Jaylin Lane and (to a lesser extent) Luke McCaffrey seem safe. That puts Brown and Treylon Burks in a bout for the No. 6 receiver spot – keeping seven doesn’t seem likely – and could make one of them a trade target. Brown could fetch a bit more considering his speed and consistent availability, and Burks is a big-play option who provides injury protection and a big-body in the pattern. Washington could trade Brown and be okay.”

Getting anything back in return for Brown might be considered a boon, but there’s a good likelihood the Commanders will need him on the field more than they need to get back a Day 3 pick for him.

One Bad Stat on Dyami Brown: Bad Hands

Brown, a former 3rd-round pick, has underperformed at every moment of his career except for 1.

Fortunately for Brown — and his bank account — it was the most important moment of his career.

Were it not for that bravura stretch of games for the Washington Commanders in the playoffs following the 2024 season, Brown surely wouldn’t have landed a 1-year, $10 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025 or made his way back to the Commanders in 2026 on a 1-year, $1.75 million contract.

What’s been lost in all of this is that Brown might have the worst hands of any wide receiver in the NFL. In 2025, Brown was second in the NFL in drop rate at 13.5 percent, behind Atlanta Falcons wide receiver David Sills at 13.9 percent.

The Jaguars were in desperate need of help from Brown, who was a stunning disappointment in his 1 season there with 20 receptions for 220 yards and 1 touchdown in 14 games.

It’s not the 1st time in Brown’s career that drops have been an issue.

Elite NFL wide receivers typically have drop rates below 5 percent — the very best of the best are usually around 2 to 3 percent. In 2023 with the Commanders, Brown had a drop rate of 8.7 percent.

Commanders in Desperate Situation at WR

It’s hard not to see the Commanders signing Brown as a desperate move, even if it was at a cut-rate deal. Which makes sense, because the Commanders are in a desperate situation at wide receiver.

The Commanders put all of their eggs in 1 basket at wide receiver in 2025. They traded for San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel and signed NFL All-Pro Terry McLaurin to a 3-year, $97 million contract.

Samuel was decent but not even close to being worth the $17 million he was paid for 1 seasons. McLaurin bottomed out with the worst season of his career, missing a career-high 7 games and career lows of 38 receptions, 582 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

The result was the Commanders going from 12-5 and the NFC Championship Game in 2024 to going 5-12 in 2025.