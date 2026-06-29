Commanders Trade Pitch Lands $130 Million AFC Wide Receiver

The Washington Commanders have done so little to improve their offense in any discernible way this offseason that no idea, no matter how wild, is off the table at this point.

That includes trades that might bring the Commanders another difference-maker on the offensive side of the ball, with CBS Sports NFL reporter Garrett Podell suggesting 5 players who might be available in the near future for Giannis Antetokounmpo-like trades — including star New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

What compensation the Jets might need to get back is almost anybody’s guess, but certainly not a 1st-round pick for a franchise that seems determined to go in the tank again in 2026 in hopes of landing a 1st-round quarterback in the 2027 NFL draft.

“It’s bleak in New York, especially after the Jets made first-year head coach Aaron Glenn fire his offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and many other assistants after a 3-14 campaign in his first season in charge in 2025,” Podell wrote. “The Jets poured a lot of money and draft picks into fixing their defense that became the first in NFL history to not record an interception in a season, but the offense could still be pretty bleak despite the arrivals of first-round pick tight end Kenyon Sadiq and first-round pick wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Their top two quarterbacks on the depth chart are a washed-up Geno Smith and 2026 fourth-round pick rookie Cade Klubnik.”

Jets Paid Big to Watch Garrett Wilson Sit Out

Wilson’s recent past might seem all too familiar to Commanders fans. He signed a 4-year, $130 million contract extension before the 2025 season, then promptly went in the tank with injuries and had the worst season of his career.

That’s pretty much what happened to Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who signed a 3-year, $97 million contract extension before the 2025 season, then proceeded to have the worst year of his career.

In 2025, Wilson played in a career-low 7 games but still led the Jets with 395 receiving yards — the least amount of yards to lead any NFL team since 1976, minus the 1982 strike year, according to Podell.

While Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, started his career with 3 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, he never cracked 1,200 yards and his touchdown totals — he had a career-high 7 touchdowns in 2024 — hardly speak to an elite wide receiver.