Commanders Urged to Trade for AFC Champion WR

The Washington Commanders are running out of options when it comes to adding talent to their wide receiver room.

Their play for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce in free agency didn’t pan out, and the Commanders decided to use the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on defense, taking Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 7 overall in a draft when a whopping 5 wide receivers went in the 1st round.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks the Commanders could still take a big swing to improve perhaps their most important position group outside of quarterback by trading a 2027 5th-round pick for New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who was a big part of his team’s run to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2025 season.