‘Go Commanders’: Potential WR Trade Target Brandon Aiyuk Posts Another Bizarre Video

The ongoing campaign by San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to get traded to the Washington Commanders continued on Sunday with another bizarre video posted to social media.

“What’s up everybody?” Aiyuk said on a video posted to his Instagram stories on June 21. “I had a great Father’s Day and before I lay down and go to bed tonight I just wanted to say Go Commanders! Go Commanders! Go Commanders! Raise Hail! What the (expletive) you talkin’ bout?”

Aiyuk is best friends with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels — the 2 were college teammates at Arizona State in 2019 before the 49ers selected Aiyuk in the 1st round (No. 25 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Aiyuk, a popular name in trade rumors for the Commanders over the last year, posted another bizarre video posted to social media on June 7, mostly focused on trashing the 49ers.

In the video, Aiyuk seemed to compare himself to a toy and the 49ers to a small child who has a toy they don’t play with but only grows jealous when another child — ostensibly the wide receiver-poor Commanders — wants to play with the same toy.

He also inferred that the 49ers were “scared of the belt” and the video was edited to repeat Aiyuk saying “stop being a female dog” and “stop being a cat” because they’re not trading him.

“Stop running from the belt, it’s inevitable,” Aiyuk warns in the video, which lasts exactly 92 seconds.

The 49ers still have Aiyuk under contract on a 4-year, $120 million extension he signed in August 2024. He hasn’t played in a regular-season game since suffering a catastrophic knee injury in Week 7 of the 2024 regular season.

Brandon Aiyuk’s Ongoing, Years-Long Meltdown

Aiyuk wound up with the big-money deal he wanted for years after consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including his only NFL All-Pro season in 2023 with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Through 7 games in 2024, Aiyuk had 25 receptions for 374 yards and no touchdowns before he tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aiyuk hasn’t played since the injury, and there’s been no real explanation as to why. Aiyuk cut off communications with the 49ers early in the 2025 season, and the team was eventually forced to void the rest of the guaranteed money in Aiyuk’s contract, which would have been approximately $25 million in 2026.

“Assuming the end is here, the Niners will have paid out $48.15M for 7 games and 25 catches across two seasons,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote in December 2025.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Aiyuk in California

An arrest warrant was issued in California for Aiyuk on June 3 after he posted a video of himself driving well over the 40-mile-per-hour speed limit past Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office issued a warrant for the arrest of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speeding,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on June 3. “The warrant is in reference to a video Aiyuk posted to YouTube in December, in which he appears to tape himself from the driver’s seat going well over the posted 40 miles per hour speed limit on a road that runs past Levi’s Stadium, the DA’s office confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.”