Commanders Urged to Trade for $72 Million All-Pro WR

The Washington Commanders showed they could put together a dynamic offense without much star power in 2024, with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin dragging a patchwork group into the NFC Championship Game.

With a full offseason to build around Daniels, it boggles the mind what the upside of a full complement of weapons might do for the former No. 2 overall pick in his second season.

One of those moves might be to trade for one of the NFL’s most dynamic wide receivers, and Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested a deal that brings Seattle Seahawks All-Pro DK Metcalf to the Commanders in exchange for the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

“The Commanders are in the most enviable sweet spot with a dominant rookie quarterback just now starting his rookie contract,” Ballentine wrote on February 3. “While it seems like they are set for the long-term future it’s amazing how short that window really is. The Commanders could take full advantage by swinging an aggressive trade for DK Metcalf. The Seahawks are in the red when it comes to cap space right now and Metcalf could be the odd man out when it comes to getting an extension in Seattle.”

Metcalf is entering the final season of the 3-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in July 2022 and at 27 years old could be in line for another extension for almost the same amount. Spotrac has his market value projected at a 3-year, $76.4 million contract, which could theoretically include $40 million to $50 million in guaranteed money.

One of NFL’s Most Intimidating Wide Receivers

The sheer amount of physical gifts and athletic skills DK Metcalf has been blessed with have made him one of the NFL’s most intimidating wide receivers of all time — a 6-foot-4, 235-pound freak who once ran a stunning, 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Metcalf was a second round pick (No. 64 overall) by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL draft out of Ole Miss, where he only played 7 games in his final season because of a neck injury.

With the Seahawks, Metcalf was an instant star with 58 receptions for 900 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie followed by an NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl season in 2020 with 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 6 NFL seasons, Metcalf has never had less than 900 receiving yards and has 3 seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and earned a second Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

In 2024, Metcalf had 66 receptions for 992 yards and 5 touchdowns but the Seahawks missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Teams Loathe to Give Up First Round Picks

NFL teams should only consider giving up first round picks in extreme scenarios — getting Metcalf would qualify and would certainly be worth the Commanders’ No. 29 overall pick.

It’s also a trade that makes sense for both teams. For a team that seems on the verge of undergoing a major rebuild like the Seahawks, that first round pick is as good as gold. For a team that’s a contender and needs veteran stars, like the Commanders, a player like Metcalf would cost a little less than, say, Tee Higgins, and would lift the offense to a new level.