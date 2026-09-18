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Commanders Eyeing Potential Replacement for $28 Million Specialist

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Dan Quinn Washington Commanders
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Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders held a tryout for punter Aidan Laros on Thursday.

The Washington Commanders might already be preparing for life after punter Tress Way.

The former All-Pro punter told the media on September 10 that he was “pretty sure” the 2026 campaign would be his last one. Since then, the Commanders have tried out a couple different punters at workouts.

That was the case again Thursday. According to the NFL transaction wire, the Commanders held a tryout for undrafted rookie punter Aidan Laros.

After going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, Laros signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a month with Tampa Bay, he spent about a week with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s been a free agent, though, since the middle of June.

Laros wasn’t on an NFL roster for training camp or the preseason.

A former FCS punter of the year and Kentucky punter, Laros also gained experienced this offseason in the CFL.

Way made second-team All-Pro during the 2019 campaign. He was a Pro Bowl that season and in 2022 and 2025.

According to Spotrac, Way has earned about $28.38 million in his NFL career.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Commanders Eyeing Potential Replacement for $28 Million Specialist

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