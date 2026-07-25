Commanders Make Roster Move with Trey Amos & 3 Others as Training Camp Begins

The Washington Commanders are approaching the 2026 campaign with a business-like attitude. There’s no hiding the fact that last year was disappointing for this team, and they are intent on getting back on track this upcoming season. Of course, one of the keys to doing so will simply involve staying healthy.

Among Washington’s many issues last year was the fact that this team was hit hard by the injury bug. From the get-go, the Commanders were forced to scramble because of a rash of ailments their players were dealing with, and they were ultimately unable to recover. The team is hoping for better luck in that department this year, but fans were quick to note that several notable roster moves were made involving injured players, with that group being highlighted by Trey Amos.

Commanders Make Several Injury-Related Roster Moves Before Training Camp

Washington has switched things up ahead of the new season, as it focused on reinforcing its depth over the offseason in the event injuries flare up again. The team will get its first look at its depth chart once training camp gets underway, as several players are immediately going to have to take on bigger roles than expected.

The majority of the Commanders’ notable injury situations right now are on the defensive side of the ball. Amos still isn’t fully healthy, as is fellow cornerback Fred Davis II. On the defensive line, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Dorance Armstrong are both getting fully healthy, too, making all of their respective statuses worth watching in the early days of training camp.

Before the action even got underway, though, Washington opted to take matters into its own hands when it comes to these four players. The team announced that Amos, Sise, and Armstrong would all be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, while Davis will land on the non-football illness list.

“We have made the following roster moves:

– Placed CB Trey Amos, DE Dorance Armstrong and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list

– Placed CB Fred Davis II on the Active/Non-Football Illness list,” the Commanders said in a post on X.

Commanders Depth Will Be Tested Right Away

It’s never ideal for players to miss time on the field, but if there is a time to miss some action, it’s during training camp. The good news is that these players can all be activated off their respective lists whenever they are ready to get back on the field, and assuming all goes according to plan, they should be practicing alongside their teammates sooner rather than later.

You never want to push anyone too hard during training camp (after all, it is still only July), so the Commanders are likely taking the right approach by easing several of their guys who are still not fully healthy into the action. For now, there’s no need to panic about any of their respective injury statuses, but it will be worth keeping tabs on them to see when they can find their way back onto the field.