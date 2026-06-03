Former 1st-Round Pick Standing out at Commanders Offseason Workouts: Report

The Washington Commanders moved on from one of their project wide receivers this week. But they might have done so with two receivers trending in the right direction this offseason, including one formerly highly touted playmaker — Treylon Burks.

On Tuesday, Commanders.com’s Zach Selby reported Burks has stood out at the team’s offseason workouts this spring.

“Burks made a pair of impressive grabs during last week’s OTA practice, and the former first-round pick was at it again with a tough sideline catch where he managed to get his knee in bounds,” wrote Selby. “Burks has an ideal NFL frame at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. If the receiving room does end up staying the same for the regular season, it would be ideal if he managed to emerge as a No. 2 option for the offense.

“Burks showed some flashes in a limited role last season, so the hope is that a full offseason in the building will help make those highlight plays become more common.”

As Selby implied, the Commanders are seeking a wideout to emerge as a No. 2 option for the offense. Veteran Terry McLaurin should be quarterback Jayden Daniels‘ top outside target once again this fall.

Burks is one of a few receivers competing for the WR2 spot opposite McLaurin.

Commanders’ Treylon Burks Impressive at OTAs: Report

It’s worth noting the report Burks is performing well this spring came from the Commanders team website. That should be taken with a grain of salt.

The organization has received criticism from pundits this offseason for not making a more significant free agent addition at receiver. Other than signing a veteran, one way the team can combat that criticism is to hype up the depth receivers already on the roster.

That’s what Selby is doing.

But Selby isn’t the first to note Burks is doing well this spring. Former Washington tight end Logan Paulsen talked in May about how Burks has looked this offseason.

“He looked the part,” said Paulsen of Burks on 106.7 The Fan on May 29. “He looked healthy. he looked fast … he looked super sharp on some of the acceleration and deceleration stuff.

“He was the guy who kind of led the charge yesterday, in my eyes.”

All Burks might need entering this fall is his health and an opportunity. There was a lot of hype around him early in his career with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans picked Burks at No. 18 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But the receiver has never played more than 11 games in a single NFL season. He had 444 receiving yards as a rookie in 2022 but doesn’t have that many yards since then.

Last season, Burks posted 10 catches for 130 yards with a score for Washington.

If he can continue to be the player he’s reportedly been this spring, that would do wonders for the Commanders offense.

Luke McCaffrey Also Standing out at Commanders OTAs

Burks hasn’t been alone, impressing Selby at Commanders offseason workouts. The senior writer also wrote Tuesday that Luke McCaffrey has looked great this spring.

“Former third-round pick Luke McCaffrey is one of the players they are hoping will develop this summer, and he had a strong day with three catches from Daniels,” wrote Selby. “One of them was a contested grab while working against Jeremy Reaves, who tried to make a play for the ball but had it snatched away by McCaffrey, who kept both feet in bounds.”

The Commanders selected wideout Antonio Williams during the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Williams, though, is expected to play the most in the slot this fall.

That could set up a Burks-McCaffrey competition at WR2. But both could play a significant role opposite McLaurin as the Commanders try to get their offense back on track this fall.

The Commanders were 17th in passing yards and ninth in passing touchdowns during Daniels’ rookie season in 2024. Last year, the team dropped to 24th and 26th in those categories.

This offseason, Washington also has receivers Van Jefferson, Dyami Brown, Jaden Bradley, Chris Hilton Jr., Jacoby Jones, Jaylin Lane and Nick Nash on the roster. The team released Ja’Corey Brooks on Tuesday.

The Commanders will continue to hold offseason workouts through June 11. The team’s mandatory minicamp will occur June 16-18.