Ex-Commanders Star Out ‘Indefinitely’ After Gruesome Injury

The news for former Washington Commanders starting center and Pro Bowler Tyler Biadasz is about as bad as it gets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided an update on Biadasz’s status after he suffered what appeared to be a gruesome leg injury during Tuesday’s practice with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he signed a 3-year, $30 million free-agent contract this offseason.

“Chargers center Tyler Biadasz is out indefinitely after suffering damage to his ACL and additional injuries to his left knee during Tuesday’s joint practice against the 49ers,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning. “Biadasz will meet with more doctors to try to get more clarity.”

“Update: sounds like it’s worst-case scenario for Tyler Biadasz with ‘multiple ligaments torn’, likely ACL + MCL,” Fantasy Points’ Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Chargers will be getting a long look at Jake Slaughter at center.”

“Chargers center Tyler Biadasz just left practice in a cart,” Chargers reporter Fernando Ramirez wrote on X on Tuesday. “He was helped up by two trainers. He smacked the cart when he sat on it. QB Justin Herbert and others came over to console him.”

Commanders Cut Tyler Biadasz in Salary Cap Move

The Commanders released Biadasz to clear $8.3 million in salary cap space, and the Chargers signed him to a 3-year, $30 million contract shortly after.

“The Chargers make a splash before free agency, agreeing to terms with C Tyler Biadasz on a 3-year deal worth $30M, per The Insiders,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on March 6. “Biadasz was cut by the Commanders after being set to make $8.3M. Now he lands in LA with a raise.”

Biadasz started 31 games the last 2 seasons for the Commanders after signing a 3-year, $29.5 million free-agent contract before the 2024 season.

The plan for the Commanders, while still not totally clear, seems to be to put 2-time Super Bowl champion Nick Allegretti at center — he’s listed as a guard/center.

It speaks to what kind of player the 6-foot-4, 316-pound Biadasz is that a pair of contenders moved so quickly to try and sign him after his release — the Bears also made a move on him before the Chargers swooped in.

Tyler Biadasz Became Pro Bowler With Cowboys

Drafted in the 4th round (No. 146 overall) out of Wisconsin in the 2020 NFL draft, the 6-foot-4, 316-pound Biadasz spent his first 4 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he was named a Pro Bowler in 2022.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder called Biadasz the best center in the NFC East headed into the 2025 season after he helped lead the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

“Cam Jurgens is coming off an impressive campaign, earning a Pro Bowl nomination in his first season as the Eagles’ starting center,” Holder wrote. “Biadasz has just been doing it longer and for two NFC East teams over the last five years. Plus, the latter was better in pass protection last year, allowing 14 pressures to Jurgens’ 25, per Pro Football Focus.”