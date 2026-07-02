Commanders Named Potential Suitor for $146 Million WR to Support Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders have completed their offseason schedule. But that hasn’t stopped the Washington receiver rumors from swirling, as the team has yet to officially answer who will be the offense’s WR2 behind Terry McLaurin.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell still sees an external receiver being an option.

On June 30, Podell named the Commanders one of five potential landing spots for free agent wideout Tyreek Hill.

“Jayden Daniels needs a reliable No. 2 option to complement two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin,” wrote Podell. “Deebo Samuel was never a burner, and he remains a free agent after leading the Commanders in catches (72), receiving yards (727) and receiving touchdowns (five) in 2025.

“Hill could be an ideal depth threat in 2026, and someone 2026 third-round pick Antonio Williams could stand to learn from.”

Hill played only four games last season because of left knee injuries. The wideout suffered a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments, including to the ACL. The Miami Dolphins released Hill in February.

Over a decade in the NFL, though, Hill has posted 819 catches for more than 11,000 yards. He has earned $146.2 million playing in the league.