Commanders Turn to 10-Year Veteran WR After Shocking Injury News

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

One of the more incredible aspects of the Washington Commanders having so much success in 2024 is that they’ve done so with a wide receivers room consisting of Terry McLaurin and, quite frankly, just a bunch of dudes.

The very best of those “dudes” — veteran Noah Brown — was only added to the roster on August 28 and delivered with not only the Commanders’ signature play of the season but is also third on the team with 35 receptions for 453 receiving yards and 1 touchdown.

That’s why it was so devastating for the Commanders to learn Brown would be out for the rest of the season with a “serious internal injury” and placed on the injured reserve on December 14.

The Commanders now turn to another veteran, Jamison Crowder, to take his place in the lineup, according to a report from Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams. The Commanders travel to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

“The Commanders claimed wide receiver K.J. Osborn off waivers from the Patriots earlier this week, and they will see the return of wide receiver Jamison Crowder this week,” Williams wrote on December 14. “The team activated Crowder off injured reserve, and he will take the roster spot of Brown. Crowder went on injured reserve Oct. 2 with a calf injury, and he had his 21-day practice window opened Monday.”

Crowder Began Career With Commanders in 2015

Crowder is no stranger to Commanders fans. He was a fourth round pick (No. 105 overall) in the 2015 NFL draft by Washington after earning back-to-back All-ACC honors at Duke in 2013 and 2014.

Crowder only missed 1 game over his first 3 seasons in the NFL and had at least 600 receiving yards in each season, including career highs of 847 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2016.

Crowder cashed in with a 3-year, $28.5 million free agent contract with the New York Jets in March 2019.

Crowder played 3 seasons for the Jets, 1 season with the Buffalo Bills in 2022 and returned to the Commanders in 2023. He has 1 catch for 5 yards so far in 2024, coming in season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 8.

Brown’s Injury Could Impact Playoff Hopes

Dealing with an injury to one of their more consistent offensive players could have a negative impact on the Commanders’ playoff hopes. They’re currently 8-5 and trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and post their first winning record since 2016.

Brown has brought his career back to life in Washington, where he wasn’t even on the roster until the Commanders picked him up 1 day after he was released by the Houston Texans as part of their final roster cuts on August 27.

He’s changed things to the point he’s been looked at as a viable WR2 or WR3 option for some teams in free agency in 2025.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Baltimore Ravens should go after Brown in free agency— an inexpensive, reliable role player the Ravens won’t have to worry about impacting team chemistry.

“Someone like Noah Brown could be a good answer,” Ballentine wrote. “He is an underrated receiver who has helped the Commanders offense get off the ground this season. He’s another deep threat who could fit the Ravens’ vertical passing game.”