Commanders Viral Sensation Tyler Owens: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tyler Owens is a Washington Commanders safety and special teams standout who went viral after an incredible play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Owens fought through a double-team while covering a punt, threw both blockers aside and tackled returner Britain Covey. The play earned praise from J.J. Watt and landed Owens the “Good Morning Football” Angry Runs scepter. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Tyler Owens Went Viral for an Incredible Special Teams Play

Owens became an NFL viral sensation after overpowering two Eagles blockers and still getting downfield to tackle Covey.

Former NFL star J.J. Watt called it “legitimately one of the greatest football plays I’ve ever seen.”

Owens initially didn’t think it was anything extraordinary.

“It was just a good rep,” he said.

He later acknowledged how much the moment meant after seeing the reaction.

“I would say this is my favorite,” Owens said. “Just because of the physicality. … It’s just rewarding. You put in all this work, finally get to see something come out of it.”

2. His Commanders Teammates Have Seen This Before

Owens’ performance surprised fans, but not his teammates.

Safety Jeremy Reaves said Owens has consistently played with the same physical approach.

“That’s what he’s been doing,” Reaves said, via ESPN. “He’s done that over and over and over again. That’s who he is.”

Punter Tress Way said opposing teams have noticed Owens, too.

“Just about every team we play, they’re like, ‘What do you guys feed 18?’” Way said. “I tell them punt returners.”

Owens joined Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and has developed into one of its most noticeable special teams players.

3. Tyler Owens Has an Unusual Combination of Size & Speed

Owens stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 213 pounds, but his speed separates him.

He ran the 100-meter dash in 10.35 seconds in high school. At the 2024 NFL Combine, his 12-foot-2-inch broad jump came one inch short of tying the event record and was 10 inches farther than any other defensive player.

Against Philadelphia, Owens reached 21.19 mph on his first punt coverage rep and made a tackle for a one-yard loss. He later reached 21.31 mph on another punt.

“He’s aggressive. He’s athletic,” former Commanders teammate Jonathan Jones said. “He’s basically a linebacker and a safety.”

4. Britain Covey Had a Memorable Reaction to Owens’ Viral Hit

Covey tried to leap as Owens approached him and quickly realized it wasn’t going to work.

“I have no idea what I was doing. It was the dumbest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Covey said. “There was a moment in the air where time stopped and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m taller than [6-foot-8 teammate] Jordan Mailata. Right now, I’m going to die.’”

Covey still praised Owens afterward.

“I feel honored to be part of that play, even though I was on the not-so-good end,” he said. “Anytime you see great football like that, you tip your hat.”

5. Tyler Owens Isn’t Letting His Viral Fame Change Him

Owens told Marshall Kramsky he appreciated the attention but isn’t getting caught up in it.

“I mean, it’s cool, you know,” Owens said. “It’s good to get some recognition around here, but it ain’t nothing, bro. We still got work to do.”

He takes a similar approach to the positive and negative attention that comes with playing in the NFL.

“I don’t really let it get to me,” Owens said. “They gonna love you for one reason and they gonna hate you for the next. So I don’t really ride the wave like that much.”

The Commanders take on the Cowboys in week 2.