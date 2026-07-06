$198 Million Free Agent Openly Admits Regret To Joining Washington Commanders

Coming off an NFC Championship game appearance in 2024, the Washington Commanders were a hot commodity heading into the 2025 NFL season. With Jayden Daniels under center, Washington became extremely appealing to many free agents. This included two-time Super Bowl Champion linebacker Von Miller. Washington signed the 138.5 sack-artist to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million.

Now a year removed from that signing and once again a free agent, Miller openly regrets his decision to join the Commanders.

Miller joined Steve Smith’s 89 podcast on YouTube and revealed, “I only got two offers last year. I have one contract offer from the Washington Commanders. That’s when I went and played. And I had one offer from the Seattle Seahawks. And obviously, I picked the wrong team on that one.”

Miller himself had a fine season in 2025. He played in all 17 games and recorded 26 total tackles and nine sacks. However, the team as a whole struggled. The Commanders were graded as the sixth-worst defense in 2025 according to Pro Football Focus.

Miller expounded upon his disappointment, stating, “It would have been three teams, three different teams with three Super Bowls. But that’s just how it’s supposed to be.”

There was still a chance that Miller could have re-signed with Washington for next season; however, after his recent comments, that chance may be dead in the water. Fortunately for Washington, they don’t really need any more pass rushers for 2026.

Commanders Heavily Addressed Pass Rush in Free Agency

Washington invested nearly $143 million into the defensive line through free agency. They brought in names like Odawe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, Tim Settle Jr., and Charles Omenihu to help cement their defensive front.

PFF graded the Commanders with the 19th-best pass rush unit and the 25th-best run defense last season. Heading into a pivotal 2026 campaign, the general manager, Adam Peters, and the front office were clearly motivated to address the front seven.

They also drafted linebacker Sonny Styles with their seventh overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft. While this new-look defense may lack the experience and pedigree that names like Von Miller and Bobby Wagner provided, they also add a much-needed youthful explosiveness.

Washington boasted the oldest 53-man roster in over a decade last year, and a reset was essential.

The Commanders will begin to test this unit more and more as they enter training camp on July 24th.

Charles Omhenihu Praises Commanders’ D-Line Talent

New Commanders edge Charles Omenihu recently appeared on the Commanders On The Fence Podcast and shared high praise for the team’s defensive line.

“I’ll be honest, this is probably the most talented D-line group I’ve ever been around, literally, from top to bottom,” Omenihu stated.

This comment from Omenihu is significant given that he played for teams that featured defensive linemen like J.J. Watt, Nick Bosa, and Chris Jones.

Omenihu acknowledged that in the past, he has played for teams with superstar-caliber players like the names listed above, but the talent was as consistent across the entire front.

“Here, this is a group of really, really, really good players up and down the line.”

It remains to be seen if the talent on paper will match the production on the field, but the Commanders have put themselves in a much better spot to succeed than a year ago.