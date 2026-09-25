Washington Commanders Rule Out 5 Players Against Seahawks

The Washington Commanders‘ first two weeks of the NFL season have gone pretty much as badly as they possibly could have.

They’re not only 0-2, but they’re also 0-2 against NFC East division opponents, and they lost their star quarterback, Jayden Daniels, in the process to an elbow injury.

Daniels has avoided surgery for now, and the Commanders consider him week-to-week without placing him on IR.

Commanders Rule Out 5 Players vs. Seahawks

Despite the optimistic news on Daniels, the Commanders still ruled him out for their Week 3 matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, along with four other players.

The other four players Washington has already ruled out for Sunday’s game include guard Sam Cosmi (concussion), safety Nick Cross (illness), linebacker Frankie Luvu (groin), and tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring).

Outside of those five players, the Commanders have linebacker Leo Chenal entering the weekend limited with a chest injury, while the other 10 players who appeared on Friday’s injury report were full participants.

Who’s Starting in Daniels’ Place?

Veteran QB Marcus Mariota will take the reins while Daniels remains sidelined with his injury after entering last week’s game and playing the entire second half quite well.

He completed 11-of-16 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown while rushing once for three yards.

Daniels spent the last three days visiting different specialists who examined his elbow before Commanders GM Adam Peters confirmed that the team isn’t considering surgery at this time.

“As of right now, surgery is not on the table and we haven’t discussed IR,” Peters said.

Last season, Daniels suffered the same injury to the same elbow and didn’t undergo surgery, which allowed him to return in about one month.