Commanders Fans React to ‘Game Changing’ Decision From NFL

Since the NFL draft began rotating between cities in 2015, what was already arguably the most popular piece of offseason content for any of the North American pro sports leagues somehow become even more elevated.

With a record-setting crowd of 700,000 fans in 2024 in Detroit followed by 600,000 fans in Green Bay in 2025, the Washington Commanders and Washington, D.C. will get a chance to make their own kind of NFL draft history when it hosts the NFL draft in 2027.

It promises to be a draft unlike any in NFL history — a true game changer.

“An official announcement is expected at the White House on Monday,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on May 4. “The draft is expected to be held on the National Mall, where the Washington Monument resides … Washington being awarded the draft for the first time continues momentum for both the city and the franchise.”

The news on the 2027 draft follows news in April that the Commanders will move from their current home at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland — where they’ve played since 1997 — back to D.C., where a new, $3.7 billion stadium is scheduled to open in 2030 at the site of the old RFK Stadium.

Pittsburgh will host the 2026 NFL draft at Acrisure Stadium, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The announcement that Washington will host the 2027 NFL Draft will take place on Monday, with Commissioner Roger Goodell and Commanders owner Josh Harris joining President Donald Trump at the White House for the official reveal,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account.

Commanders, Fans React to 2027 NFL Draft News

The news about the 2027 draft continues a streak of good news for the Commanders and their fans that began with the 2024 NFL draft, where they found a franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick.

Daniels led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991, was named to the Pro Bowl and selected as NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year — it’s not a stretch to say he’s the future face of the NFL.

Commanders fans were quick to react to the news of the draft coming to D.C.

“(Commanders owner) Josh Harris is officially the goat. The 2027 NFL Draft will take place in Washington DC on the National Mall!” Washington DC Sports News wrote on its official X account.

“WOW,” USA Today’s Josh Taylor wrote on his official X account. “The 2027 NFL Draft will be held in Washington DC.”

Draft Comes to D.C. for Second Time in NFL History

Contrary to what social media users seemed to think after the news broke, this isn’t the first time the NFL draft has been held in Washington, D.C.

The 1941 NFL draft was held in D.C. in December 1940, with Michigan halfback and Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon was selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick. Harmon only played 3 seasons of professional football before going into a lengthy career as a sports broadcaster and actor.

Harmon’s son, Mark Harmon, was a star quarterback at UCLA in the early 1970s before going into a lengthy acting career as the star of TV shows such as “St. Elsewhere” and “NCIS” and films like the comedy cult classic “Summer School” and “The Presidio” alongside Sean Connery.