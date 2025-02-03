Hi, Subscriber

Commanders Owner Josh Harris Makes Definitive Statement on Team Name

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Adam Peters, Jayden Daniels, Josh Harris and Dan Quinn
Getty
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters, quarterback Jayden Daniels, owner Josh Harris and head coach Dan Quinn.

If you are even a little bit clued in to what’s been going on with the Washington Commanders when it comes to the team’s name, you know it’s one of the most contentious issues in the history of the team.

At the heart of that issue is whether or not the team will move forward as the Commanders, which the team changed to in 2022 after spending almost a century as the Washington Redskins then 2 seasons as the generic Washington Football Team before settling on the current team name.

Team owner Josh Harris put an end to any speculation on another name change in a postseason talk with the media on February 3 — the Commanders aren’t going anywhere.

“Yes. I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff,” Harris said. “We’re going with that.”

Harris added that the team’s name has taken on new meaning with people within the organization and the fanbase after the Commanders went 12-5 and made a shocking run to the NFC Championship Game with superstar rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in 2024.

Harris, Magic Johnson Bought Team in 2023

Harris bought the Commanders for a staggering $6 billion from Daniel Snyder in 2023, leading a group of investors that included NBA legend Magic Johnson.

The purchase of the team by Harris’ group was very much in doubt until the last seconds, with Snyder allegedly planning different ways to get out of selling the team up until the very end — strategies that included Snyder claiming he was under the influence of alcohol when he made some of the decisions that forced him into putting the team up for sale.

In just the second season owning the team, Harris and Johnson saw the Commanders draft Daniels No. 2 overall in 2024 and after just 1 season now believe they have a player that could make them a perennial contender for the next decade.

Harris caught some flak for his ownership of another team — the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers — following the Commanders’ blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on January 26. after the 76ers’ social media accounts ended up being the only one of the other Philadelphia pro sports teams to not congratulate the Eagles.

“What a small, sad little man Josh Harris is,” Barstool Sports blogger Jordie wrote. “First he gets bullied and stuffed back into a locker after trying to move the Sixers from the South Philadelphia Sports Complex … He loses out on getting his own arena, and then a few weeks later he ends up getting his doors blown off in the NFC Championship Game by his next door neighbor. So what does he do? Well clearly he sent out a memo saying the Sixers wouldn’t make any acknowledgment of the Eagles after the game. That’s the only clear explanation for why the Sixers admin hasn’t fired off a ‘Go Birds’ tweet yet. The petty little (expletive) is so far in his feelings that he won’t even let the team congratulate the Eagles on social.”

The franchise has actually undergone a name change one more time besides what’s happened in the last 6 years. The team was called the Boston Braves for one season, in 1932, before becoming the Boston Redskins until they moved to Washington D.C. in 1937.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Washington Commanders Players

Nick Allegretti's headshot N. Allegretti
Kazmeir Allen's headshot K. Allen
Jonathan Allen's headshot J. Allen
Dorance Armstrong's headshot D. Armstrong
John Bates's headshot J. Bates
Nick Bellore's headshot N. Bellore
Tyler Biadasz's headshot T. Biadasz
Dyami Brown's headshot D. Brown
Noah Brown's headshot N. Brown
Percy Butler's headshot P. Butler
Lawrence Cager's headshot L. Cager
Jeremy Chinn's headshot J. Chinn
Brandon Coleman's headshot B. Coleman
Sam Cosmi's headshot S. Cosmi
Jamison Crowder's headshot J. Crowder
Jayden Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Anim Dankwah's headshot A. Dankwah
Carl Davis's headshot C. Davis
Michael Davis's headshot M. Davis
Sheldon Day's headshot S. Day
Michael Deiter's headshot M. Deiter
Jeff Driskel's headshot J. Driskel
Austin Ekeler's headshot A. Ekeler
Zach Ertz's headshot Z. Ertz
Viliami Fehoko's headshot V. Fehoko
Demetric Felton's headshot D. Felton
Clelin Ferrell's headshot C. Ferrell
Darrick Forrest's headshot D. Forrest
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
Allan George's headshot A. George
Zane Gonzalez's headshot Z. Gonzalez
Julian Good-Jones's headshot J. Good-Jones
Dominique Hampton's headshot D. Hampton
Bobby Hart's headshot B. Hart
Sam Hartman's headshot S. Hartman
Jalyn Holmes's headshot J. Holmes
Noah Igbinoghene's headshot N. Igbinoghene
Tyree Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Javontae Jean-Baptiste's headshot J. Jean-Baptiste
Andre Jones's headshot A. Jones
Marshon Lattimore's headshot M. Lattimore
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Frankie Luvu's headshot F. Luvu
Jordan Magee's headshot J. Magee
Marcus Mariota's headshot M. Mariota
Jartavius Martin's headshot Q. Martin
Luke McCaffrey's headshot L. McCaffrey
Terry McLaurin's headshot T. McLaurin
Jeremy McNichols's headshot J. McNichols
Chris Moore's headshot C. Moore
Haggai Ndubuisi's headshot H. Ndubuisi
Jer'Zhan Newton's headshot J. Newton
Ben Nikkel's headshot B. Nikkel
Efe Obada's headshot E. Obada
K.J. Osborn's headshot K. Osborn
Tyler Ott's headshot T. Ott
Tyler Owens's headshot T. Owens
Chris Paul's headshot C. Paul
Daron Payne's headshot D. Payne
Max Pircher's headshot M. Pircher
Norell Pollard's headshot N. Pollard
Bobby Price's headshot B. Price
Jeremy Reaves's headshot J. Reaves
Brian Robinson's headshot B. Robinson
Chris Rodriguez's headshot C. Rodriguez
Mike Sainristil's headshot M. Sainristil
Trent Scott's headshot T. Scott
Austin Seibert's headshot A. Seibert
Kevon Seymour's headshot K. Seymour
Ben Sinnott's headshot B. Sinnott
Benjamin St-Juste's headshot B. St-Juste
Mike Strachan's headshot M. Strachan
Mitchell Tinsley's headshot M. Tinsley
Brycen Tremayne's headshot B. Tremayne
Cole Turner's headshot C. Turner
Bobby Wagner's headshot B. Wagner
Mykal Walker's headshot M. Walker
Tress Way's headshot T. Way
Michael Wiley's headshot M. Wiley
Andrew Wylie's headshot A. Wylie
Colson Yankoff's headshot C. Yankoff
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Comments

Commanders Owner Josh Harris Makes Definitive Statement on Team Name

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x