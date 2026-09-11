Ex-Commanders WR Deebo Samuel Shines in Return to 49ers

The Washington Commanders paid big money — and draft picks — to get a pretty average Deebo Samuel on what turned out to be a very expensive 1-year rental in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers before the 2025 season.

As soon as he could, Samuel ran back to the 49ers in free agency, and the entire world got to see the results on Thursday night, which may have stung a bit for Commanders fans.

A seemingly lighter, more nimble Samuel looked back in NFL All-Pro form in a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, where he caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy in the 4th quarter.

“Deebo Samuel did it ALL in his return to the 49ers: 7 targets, 6 receptions, 48 receiving yards, 12 rushing yards. 2 kick returns for 74 yards, 1 TD,” Our SF 49ers wrote on its official X account. “So glad Deebo is BACK!”

“Anyone who has followed my work knows I was an advocate for Washington bringing Deebo Samuel back,” Commanders reporter CWall Sports wrote on their official X account on Thursday night. “I explained the multitude of reasons why. I watched his entire offseason training program because he shared so much of it on socials. He looks to be in incredible shape. But watching him last night back with the 49ers … he is right back at home. I’m really happy for him.”

Deebo Samuel Takes Huge Pay Cut to Return to 49ers

The Commanders paid Samuel approximately $17 million for his 1 season in Washington but he took a pay cut to come back to the 49ers, agreeing to a 1-year, $7 million contract on July 30.

“Reunion: Free agent WR Deebo Samuel is signing back with the #49ers, sources say. The former #Commanders and SF pass-catcher returns where it all began,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on July 30. “From 2019-2024, Deebo Samuel became a star in SF with Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Now, after a year in Washington, he’s back.”

Samuel is the only wide receiver in NFL history with at least 20 career receiving touchdowns and 20 career rushing touchdowns.

ESPN put Samuel at No. 5 on its list of the NFL’s “Top Available Free Agents” before training camp.

“Samuel caught 72 passes and scored five touchdowns in his one season with the Commanders, with 63.7% of his receiving totals coming after the catch,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “A power strider, he would benefit from a system that allows him to get loose on catch-and-run targets.”

For the 49ers, signing Samuel came on the heels of finding out their 2024 1st-round pick, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, would miss the entire season following knee surgery.

Unfortunate Timing for Samuel in Washington

When the Commanders sent the 49ers a 5th-round pick for Samuel before the 2025 season, it was hoping he would be 1 of the final pieces on a Super Bowl contender.

The reason they got him at such a bargain was that Samuel seemed overweight and unmotivated in 2024 — questions he put to rest when he showed up fit and ready to produce for the Commanders.

Samuel finished with 802 yards of total offense and 6 touchdowns, but rarely got to play alongside the 2 players he was brought in to help the most. Quarterback Jayden Daniels missed 10 games due to injuries, while McLaurin missed a career-high 7 games.