Commanders Veteran WR Facing ‘Battle’ to Make Roster

The Washington Commanders are giving veteran wide receiver Dyami Brown a 2nd go-round in 2026 after 1 year away — things just might not be so easy for Brown this time around.

Riggo’s Rag’s Ryan McCafferty predicts Brown will have difficulty even making the 53-man roster for the Commanders in 2026, which isn’t saying much about Brown, given how thin the team is at the position.

“Wide receiver Dyami Brown has returned after a one-year adventure with the Jacksonville Jaguars,” McCafferty wrote. “The 2021 third-round pick never consistently put it together during his four seasons in Washington, and expectedly flamed out elsewhere after the AFC South club overpaid him based on his lightning-in-a-bottle playoff performances … for Brown, it’s going to be a much tougher battle to make the roster, let alone to contribute in a meaningful manner … Brown was the third wideout on the Commanders’ depth chart in 2024, becoming WR2 after Noah Brown was lost for the season late in the year. Now, he figures to be the fifth or sixth, possibly even the seventh, pending another addition.”

Commanders Different But Not Better at WR

The Commanders have several new faces at wide receiver since Brown last suited up — 2026 draft pick Antonio Williams, 2nd-year wide receiver Jayline Lane, and former 1st-round pick Treylon Burks all have come aboard.

That’s not to mention the players that are coming back with NFL All-Pro Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey, and the fact that the Commanders will likely add another veteran wide receiver — possibly Brandon Aiyuk or Stefon Diggs.

Dyami Brown Might Have Worst Hands in NFL

If you want to know how Brown is doing in the offseason and training camp, just watch to see if he still has a case of the yips when it comes to catching the ball.

Were it not for that bravura stretch of games for the Commanders in the playoffs following the 2024 season, Brown surely wouldn’t have landed a 1-year, $10 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025 or made his way back to the Commanders in 2026 on a 1-year, $1.75 million contract.

Entering the playoffs following the 2024 season, Brown had a projected market value in the range of a 1-year, $1.9 million contract.

In 2025, Brown was second in the NFL in drop rate at 13.5 percent, behind Atlanta Falcons wide receiver David Sills at 13.9 percent.

The Jaguars were in desperate need of help from Brown, who was a stunning disappointment in his 1 season there with 20 receptions for 220 yards and 1 touchdown in 14 games.

It’s not the 1st time in Brown’s career that drops have been an issue.

Elite NFL wide receivers typically have drop rates below 5 percent — the very best of the best are usually around 2 to 3 percent. In 2023 with the Commanders, Brown had a drop rate of 8.7 percent.

Washington signed 2 veteran wide receivers on March 13, with Brown and Van Jefferson.

“Veteran WR Dyami Brown is going back to Washington on a 1-year deal worth up to $3 million, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “The Commanders are also signing WR Van Jefferson, per source.”