Commanders Predicted to Land Once-in-a-Lifetime WR in 1st Round

Anyone who watched the Washington Commanders‘ wide receivers — except rookie Antonio Williams — stumble through a 24-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 knows the position group is in for a reboot in the near future.

That reboot could be coming next year, when CBS Sports NFL reporter Josh Edwards has the Commanders selecting Ohio State superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

In Edwards’ latest mock draft, Washington makes a slight move to trade up with the Browns to get Smith.

“Cleveland trading out of the pick likely comes as a surprise, but general manager Andrew Berry traditionally looks to trade down and the team may not feel as though there is a big gap among the next tier of quarterbacks,” Edwards wrote on September 14. “Washington, comparatively, may be gun shy parting with significant draft capital to move up the board, but 2027 may be an important season for leadership if this year does not transpire as desired. Terry McLaurin turns 31 years old Tuesday and Stefon Diggs is 32. The Commanders know they must move in front of Las Vegas if they hope to select Smith, who would form an exciting young duo with Jayden Daniels.”

Jeremiah Smith: Once in a Lifetime WR Prospect

When trying to qualify exactly what kind of an NFL prospect Jeremiah Smith is, please consider there is a real chance he’s selected No. 1 overall in the 2027 NFL draft, which would make him the first wide receiver to go No. 1 overall since USC’s Keyshawn Johnson was selected by the New York Jets with the top pick in 1996.

Smith, 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2024 out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida, where he was the highest-rated wide receiver recruit in the modern recruiting era — essentially dating back to 2000.

During Smith’s senior year of high school, 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins projected Smith as a future 1st-round pick and compared him to 5-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones — the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

“One of the top prospects to come out of South Florida in the modern recruiting era and the type of wide receiver that will give opposing defenses fits given the rare combination of his size, speed and hands,” Ivins wrote in 2024. “He’s the safest bet in the 2024 cycle and a future playmaker for a College Football Playoff contender that can handle a high volume of targets. Will need to keep perfecting his craft, but should see the field early on in his collegiate career and then eventually suit up on Sundays as a Day 1 selection.”

How Jeremiah Smith Lights Up Stat Sheet

Through his first 2 seasons at Ohio State, Smith has 163 receptions for 2,558 yards and 29 total touchdowns in 29 games. He’s also a 2-time All-American, 2-time Big Ten Receiver of the Year, and led the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff national championship as a freshman in 2024.

Through the 1st 2 games of the 2026 season, Smith, 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, has 16 receptions for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns.