Commanders Get Bad Injury News on WR Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders don’t need all hands on deck to win games — they beat the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 without some of their best players.

One player they desperately need is NFL All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin, whose availability for Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts in London was thrown into doubt on Friday.

“Terry McLaurin added to the list with a hamstring issue,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account. “Was limited today.”

“Commanders WR Terry McLaurin had a hamstring issue pop up in practice today and now is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Colts in London,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account.

One of the Commanders’ key depth pieces — running back and free-agent signee Rachaad White — was ruled out.

“The injury report has Terry McLaurin added as ‘questionable’ with a hamstring,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “Rachaad White is out.”

Commanders Get 2 Stars Back From Injuries

The Commanders’ bad news on McLaurin and White was preceded by good news on a pair of starters who missed the last 2 games: NFL All-Pro linebacker Frankie Luvu and high-priced free agent tight end Chig Okonkwo.

“Linebacker Frankie Luvu (groin) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) will be available after missing the previous two games, Dan Quinn said,” Standig wrote on Friday.

The Commanders and Colts are both 1-2 headed into Week 4.

“Frankie Luvu and Chig Okonkwo are back Sunday for the Commanders,” NBC Sports NFL reporter JP Finlay wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Injury Issues Follow McLaurin Into 2026

McLaurin’s injury issues in 2025 may have followed him into 2026.

After a prolonged hold out/hold in, McLaurin signed a 3-year, $97 million contract extension right before the 2025 regular season then proceeded to have the worst year of his career, missing

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put McLaurin on blast heading into Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.