Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Raises Eyebrows With Mysterious Absence

The Washington Commanders have encountered 1 problem after another since signing NFL All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a 3-year, $97 million contract extension in August 2025.

Now, there seems to be another problem — or at least something more than a hiccup — after McLaurin watched OTAs from the sideline on Tuesday.

“Terry McLaurin not participating in OTAs today,” Commanders reporter Nicki Jhabvala wrote on X on Tuesday. “Watching team drills from the sideline.”

With McLaurin, because of his recent history, anything resembling an issue almost certainly leads to bigger issues.

“WRs Terry McLaurin and Antonio Williams are running on a side field today,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Tuesday. “Not full out sprints but around half speed. Various drills.”

Problems Piled Up for Terry McLaurin in 2025

In the words of the late Queen Elizabeth II, 2025 was truly the annus horriblus for McLaurin — which is incredible considering the massive payday he landed.

First, there were problems leading up to the signing. McLaurin was still under contract but held out for almost all of the offseason and preseason, stunting the continued development of star quarterback Jayden Daniels in the process.

Second, there were the injuries. McLaurin missed a career-high 7 games due to injuries and had career lows of 38 receptions for 582 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Commanders Wire’s Ivan Lambert put McLaurin on blast, calling the highly-paid veteran the “Most Disappointing Player” on the roster after his

“(McLaurin) wasn’t in touch with reality, asked for entirely too much money, then called a press conference to make the Commanders look like the bad guys,” Lambert wrote. “He was holding out, then holding in, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for the season, finishing with only 38 receptions and three touchdowns.”

McLaurin’s Time With Commanders Might Be Up

If McLaurin can’t get it together and produce in 2026, there’s 1 school of thought that believes it might be his final season with the only franchise he’s ever known to this point.

NFL insider Matthew Berry predicts 2026 will be McLaurin’s last with the Commanders.

“The (Commanders) will look to add to the wide receiver room with an emphasis on speed, and don’t be surprised if 2026 is Terry McLaurin’s last year with the team,” Berry wrote on Monday. “To that end, one source told me that while almost everyone expects Washington to go defense in the first round this year, if the top three edge guys are all gone by No. 7, don’t be surprised if the Commanders take (Ohio State wide receiver) Carnell Tate.”

While the Commanders didn’t take a wide receiver in the 1st round — they took Ohio State inside linebacker Sonny Styles — they did take 1 in the 3rd round that’s generated buzz with Williams.

NFL draft expert Ethan Kreager put Williams on his list of the best picks outside of the 1st round, in large part thanks to getting to pair him with Daniels, who missed 10 games with injuries in 2025.

“Awesome landing spot in Washington,” Kreager wrote on his official X account. “Great chance to command targets from day 1.”