Commanders Predicted to Close Deal on NFL All-Pro With $87 Million Offer

There seems to be a definite line in the sand when it comes to the Washington Commanders and NFL All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s contract stalemate.

That line — which both player and franchise can probably agree on — is McLaurin needs to wind up among the Top 10 highest paid players at his position.

While McLaurin’s value to the Commanders and the development of second year quarterback Jayden Daniels isn’t really up for debate, his place in the hierarchy of the NFL’s best wide receivers definitely should be.

While McLaurin has 5 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards, he’s only finished in the Top 10 in the NFL in receiving once, in 2022, when he was 10th with 1,191 yards. He’s also only finished in the Top 10 in receiving touchdowns once, when he was second with 13 touchdowns in 2024.

There’s also the question of age. McLaurin turns 30 years old in September. That means a 4-year extension doesn’t seem likely.

Putting all those things into the contract stew, the right offer for McLaurin should be a 3-year, $87 million extension that pays him approximately $29 million per season. Another track might lead player and team to a 2-year, $62 million offer that pays him $31 million per season.

The first offer puts McLaurin at No. 9 on the list of the NFL’s highest paid wide receivers. The second bumps him up to No. 6 and just ahead of fellow All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions.

McLaurin is in the final season of the 3-year, $68.36 million contract extension he signed in June 2022 and due to make $19.65 million in 2025.

Daniels Way Ahead of Schedule in Washington

In all likelihood, Washington is probably 3 or 4 years ahead of schedule when it comes to the development of Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. As a rookie, Daniels led a ragtag roster (outside of McLaurin) to a 12-5 regular season record and the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

The Commanders don’t make it that far without McLaurin. He not only had a career high 13 touchdown receptions in 2024, but was just as brilliant in the playoffs with 14 receptions for 227 yards and 3 touchdowns in 3 games — that included 1 touchdown in each game.

TERRY MCLAURIN 59-YARD CATCH AND RUN TOUCHDOWN FOR THE COMMANDERS pic.twitter.com/08EGfgPVvI — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) January 19, 2025

Now, McLaurin is sitting out OTAs as he awaits a new deal. It’s the same move he pulled in 2022. That year, McLaurin signed his contract extension on June 28.

Commanders Brought in Elite Running Mate

McLaurin enters his seventh NFL season paired with another elite wide receiver for the first time in his career after the Commanders traded with the San Francisco 49ers for NFL All-Pro Deebo Samuel.

That might mean a drastic uptick in McLaurin’s numbers in 2025. Remember, this is the guy who managed 1,000-yard receiving seasons with a murderer’s row of quarterbacks that included Sam Howell, Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz — and that’s just over the last 2 seasons.

Samuel’s versatility as a rushing and receiving threat has freed up teammates to have big seasons in the past. Tight end George Kittle had back-to-back 1,000 yard season playing alongside Samuel in 2023 and 2024 and in 2023, both Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk both passed the 1,000 yard mark.