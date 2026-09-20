Commanders Activate Former 1st-Round Pick for Week 2 vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are bringing in extra firepower for their offense for Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, activating wide receiver and former 1st-round pick Treylon Burks after he sat out the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Luke McCaffrey is inactive for the second straight week, whereas Treylon Burks is active,” Commanders fan account Jay Daniels MVP wrote on its official X account on Sunday.

“Commanders inactives for Week 2: No. 4 LB Frankie Luvu, No. 11 WR Luke McCaffrey, No. 16 QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Emergency QB), No. 37 CB Isaac Yiadom, No. 50 DT Ricky Barber, No. 62 G Tanoa Togiai, No. 85 TE Chig Okonkwo,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “WR Treylon Burks is active.”

“McCaffrey’s inactive for the second week in a row, but Treylon Burks is active this week,” The Washington Post’s Tashan Reed wrote on his official X account. “Makes sense with Chig Okonkwo out due to a hamstring.”

Treylon Burks Surprise Scratch in Week 1

The Week 1 surprise for the Commanders came when Burks was left off the active roster for a 24-22 loss to the Eagles.

“Washington inactives: WR Luke McCaffrey, WR Trey Burks, QB Athan Kaliakmanis, OL Tanoa Togiai, DL Ricky Barber,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X. “Surprised more by Burks being inactive than McCaffrey just because on Friday they had two others retuning KOs (Williams/Lane). Prior to that, felt McCaffrey made the roster in part for his ST play.”

“I had Burks inactive, thinking this game is more about 12/13 personnel than 11 and other WRs help more on ST,” Standig wrote on his official X account. “The staff chose, imo, Kain Medrano’s coverage skills than McCaffrey’s return skills. Gulbin over Togiai is odd in that Washington basically has two active centers on the bench.”

Commanders Brought Back Burks on New Contract

Burks, a 2022 1st-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, joined the Commanders at midseason in 2025 and played his way into a respectable payday this offseason.

“The Commanders are bringing back former first-round WR Treylon Burks, who impressed in limited time last season, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday. “The former Titans pick gets a 1-year deal worth a max of $4M.”