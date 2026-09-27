Former 1st-Round Pick Delivers Huge TD for Commanders

Maybe the Washington Commanders might be onto something in rehabbing the career of wide receiver and former 1st-round pick Treylon Burks, who delivered a huge touchdown for a 14-7 lead in the 1st half of their Week 3 game against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

“That’s a tight throw, through the rain for a TD,” Fox Sports color commentator and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen said during the broadcast. “Burks is looking to reinvent himself after some tough years early in his career.”

That’s putting it lightly.

Burks is 1 of the biggest draft busts in Tennessee Titans franchise history — he was the 2022 1st-round pick the Titans got back in the trade for NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Interestingly enough, Burks caught his touchdown from another Titans 1st-round bust — Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, making his 1st start of the season in place of the injured Jayden Daniels.

Treylon Burks Surprise Scratch in Week 1

The Week 1 surprise for the Commanders came when Burks was left off the active roster for a 24-22 loss to the Eagles.

“Washington inactives: WR Luke McCaffrey, WR Trey Burks, QB Athan Kaliakmanis, OL Tanoa Togiai, DL Ricky Barber,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X. “Surprised more by Burks being inactive than McCaffrey just because on Friday they had two others retuning KOs (Williams/Lane). Prior to that, felt McCaffrey made the roster in part for his ST play.”

“I had Burks inactive, thinking this game is more about 12/13 personnel than 11 and other WRs help more on ST,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “The staff chose, imo, Kain Medrano’s coverage skills than McCaffrey’s return skills. Gulbin over Togiai is odd in that Washington basically has two active centers on the bench.”

Commanders Brought Back Burks on New Contract

Burks, a 2022 1st-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, joined the Commanders at midseason in 2025 and played his way into a respectable payday this offseason.

“The Commanders are bringing back former first-round WR Treylon Burks, who impressed in limited time last season, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday. “The former Titans pick gets a 1-year deal worth a max of $4M.”