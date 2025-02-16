Commanders TE Zach Ertz Called ‘Perfect Fit’ for Chiefs

The biggest “will he or won’t he” storyline of the NFL offseason until it gets resolved is the impending retirement decision for Kansas City Chiefs tight end and 3-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.

According to The Athletic, Kelce has the next month to make the decision — something that lines up with the start of NFL free agency on March 12. The Chiefs have made the Super Bowl in 5 of the last 6 seasons and lost in their chance to win a third consecutive title with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

“Kelce, 35, has had one of the best careers among receiving tight ends in NFL history,” The Athletic’s Nate Taylor and Cale Clinton wrote on February 13. “… Those historic runs have taken a toll on Kelce. In the (Patrick) Mahomes era alone, Kelce has made 21 playoff starts since 2018 — more than a full season’s worth of additional games — while missing only five regular-season starts over that span.”

Were Kelce to decide to retire, perhaps the best option for the Chiefs would be to sign Washington Commanders tight end and free agent Zach Ertz, a veteran who would seem like he could be a perfect fit for Kansas City’s roster and is coming off a renaissance season in 2024 in which he helped lead the Commanders back to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

Ertz Brought Career Back to Life With Commanders

When the Commanders signed Ertz to a 1-year, $3 million contract in March 2024, it represented his likely last chance to play in the NFL for a player who was once one of the very best at his position.

Ertz hadn’t played a full season since 2018 as his career was decimated by injuries. The 3-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion was on his fourth team in four years. He hadn’t cracked 500 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in a season since 2021.

Then, 2024 happened, and Ertz was back on top. He played every game for the first time since 2018 and was second on the team with 66 reception for 654 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Ertz’s play was lockstep with the Commanders having the franchise’s best season since 1991 by going 12-5 and advancing to the NFC Championship Game. Recently, Ertz told RG.org’s DJ Siddiqi he hoped to return to the Commanders.

“I felt like it was an amazing season for the team, obviously, and I felt like I was able to play some of the best football in my career this year,” Ertz told Siddiqi on February 6. “… That’s when I’m at my best, when I’m around people that truly want to do everything they can to be the best versions of themselves, and that’s what I truly enjoy. For me, if I have the opportunity to go back (to Washington) — if it presents itself — would be a no-brainer.”

Ertz’s Value Could Go Up With Kelce Retirement

Were Kelce to retire it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility for the Chiefs to step in with a 1-year, $9 million offer for Ertz and triple his salary from 2024.

Kelce is the NFL’s highest paid tight end at just over $17 million per season and was going to count $11.5 million against the salary cap in 2025.