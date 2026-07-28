Breaking: Prime Video and Rogers Agree to Massive 12-Year NHL Broadcast Rights Deal

Amazon’s Prime Video and Rogers have agreed to terms on a massive 12-year deal. The deal will see Prime Video acquire exclusive NHL broadcast rights on Wednesday nights in Canada.

Prime Video had broadcast rights for NHL games last season, offering fans a different experience. Under the new deal, NHL on Prime is expected to continue with their on-air team of analysts and play-by-play coverage.

The deal comes a year after Rogers and the NHL agreed to a 12-year agreement for the league’s national media rights on all platforms in Canada. That deal begins this coming season and runs through the 2037-38 season.

Now, Rogers has used its rights to partner with Prime Video. Under the agreement, Prime Video also acquires the exclusive rights to select Stanley Cup playoff series in Canada. The playoff series will include two 1st round matchups and one 2nd round matchup.

The streaming giant will broadcast a minimum of 26 regular season NHL games, beginning Sept. 30. According to their press release, Prime members will be able to watch the games at no additional cost.

Prime Video will be announcing its broadcast team for the 2026-27 season at a later date.

Rogers and Prime Video Executives React to 12-Year Agreement

Executives from Rogers and Prime Video were both thrilled with the new 12-year agreement they signed. They each expressed excitement for being able to continue providing coverage and serve Canadian hockey fans.

“Our partnership with Prime Video builds on the strong foundation we have established together and reinforces NHL hockey as the most valuable sports content in Canada. As Canada’s home of hockey, Rogers is committed to connecting more fans to more NHL hockey and delivering more national games with fewer blackouts on Sportsnet, Canada’s No. 1 sports media brand,” President and CEO of Rogers, Tony Staffieri said in a press release.

Jay Marine, current Head of Global Sports at Prime Video, echoed Staffieri’s sentiments. Marine expressed gratitude and excitement to be able to serve Prime Video subscribers with the best quality of hockey.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with the NHL and Rogers in this landmark agreement, which brings even more premium live sports to Prime members in Canada,” Marine said in a press release. “When combined with our hit original series, blockbuster movies, and fast, free shipping on millions of items, the Prime membership is more valuable than ever for Canadian customers.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Reacts to Rogers-Prime Video Agreement

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also reacted to the agreement between Rogers and Prime Video.

Bettman is regarded for his commitment to grow the NHL’s presence. He praised Rogers and Prime Video for their commitment to serve the Canadian market.

“Over the past two years, Prime Video has been a valuable addition to the NHL’s media lineup in Canada, joining Rogers in bringing marquee NHL games to Canadian fans,” Bettman said in a press release. “We’re excited that Prime Video and Rogers are deepening their relationship through this long-term agreement, reflecting our shared commitment to serving English and French-language hockey fans across Canada with premium NHL content for years to come.”