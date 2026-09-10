Ducks’ Kreider Decision Clears Path for Cutter Gauthier Deal

The Anaheim Ducks just made a pretty significant statement about where this franchise is headed.

Chris Kreider just got the heave-ho.

The 35-year-old veteran was placed on unconditional waivers Wednesday with the intention of terminating his contract, which would make him an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed. And this isn’t happening because Kreider suddenly became a bad hockey player.

He had 22 goals and 50 points in 75 games last season.

At the heart of this decision lies the fact that the Ducks are simply choosing someone else.

More specifically, they’re choosing Cutter Gauthier.

Anaheim needs additional cap space to sign the 22-year-old restricted free agent after Gauthier exploded for 41 goals and 69 points last season. The Ducks are also dealing with the massive commitment they made to Leo Carlsson after matching Philadelphia’s five-year, $90 million offer sheet.

Kreider’s $6.5 million cap hit was essentially getting in the way of re-signing Gauthier. Something had to give, and that meant sacrificing Kreider to keep Gauthier.

The Ducks Had to Choose Gauthier Over Kreider

The most likely explanation is that the Ducks couldn’t find a trade that made enough sense.

Kreider still has value. He’s a veteran with 348 career goals, 11 seasons with at least 20 goals and 135 playoff games of experience. But he’s also 35 and was entering the final season of a contract carrying a $6.5 million cap hit.

That’s not an easy contract to move.

Anaheim reportedly explored options, but eventually reached the point where simply terminating the deal was the cleanest way to create the necessary flexibility. That immediately frees up $6.5 million of cap space at the expense of removing a productive veteran from the roster.

And the Ducks are clearly hoping Gauthier makes the decision worthwhile.

He scored 41 goals last season, becoming one of the most important young offensive players on the roster. If Gauthier can replicate that production, or even take another step forward, Anaheim can justify sacrificing a veteran like Kreider.

That’s the gamble.

The Ducks aren’t simply moving on from Kreider.

They’re betting that Gauthier is worth it.

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Kreider Decision Creates Negative Optics for Anaheim

There is another side to this decision that Anaheim can’t ignore.

The Ducks are building around a young core, but they’ve also said goodbye to an awful lot of veteran experience this offseason.

Radko Gudas, who served as Anaheim’s captain, had his rights traded to Florida. Jacob Trouba subsequently left as a free agent and signed with San Jose. John Carlson was also moved, while Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger were traded.

Now Kreider is being pushed out after only one season in Anaheim. That situation could matter when the Ducks try to attract veteran free agents.

Players considering Anaheim aren’t just looking at the money. They’re looking at whether the organization is a place where they can establish themselves and have some degree of security.

Kreider had a productive season and apparently enjoyed his time with the Ducks. Yet the club still decided that his contract was expendable because it needed room for a younger player.

That’s simply the business of the NHL.

But veterans notice these things.

The Ducks are betting heavily on their young core, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Gauthier, Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke could eventually form the foundation of something special.

But Anaheim also needs experienced players to help those youngsters get there.

If the Ducks keep sacrificing veterans whenever the cap gets tight, some free agents may eventually think twice before signing in Anaheim.

And that could be the hidden cost of choosing Gauthier over Kreider.