Ducks GM Pat Verbeek Explains Crazy Tristan Luneau Contract

Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek explained why he handed out a crazy contract to defenseman Tristan Luneau.

On Thursday, the Ducks announced they had signed Luneau to a six-year, $43.2 million contract, paying him an average annual value of $7.2 million per season.

Given Luneau has only played in 14 career games, this appears to be one of the biggest overpays for any contract in NHL history, but it’s also a bet by Verbeek and the Ducks organization that the player will break out and become a top-four NHL defenseman in short order, which is why they were so comfortable handing him out this wild contract.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek Issues Statement on Tristan Luneau Contract

In a press release posted to the Ducks’ website, Verbeek explained why he signed Luneau to the pricey, long-term deal that he did.

“Signing Tristan to a long-term contract was a priority as we see him as a top-four defenseman for years to come. Getting the deal done before the season started was a key part of our planning for now and the future,” Verbeek said in a statement.

Ducks Looking to Get Ahead of Market

By handing out this big contract to Luneau, one that most hockey fans and analysts view as a massive overpay to an unproven player who barely has any NHL experience, Verbeek is hoping to get ahead of the market and avoid any potential offer sheet distraction with this player in the future.

Earlier this summer, the Ducks were surprised when the Philadelphia Flyers gave Leo Carlsson a five-year, $90 million offer sheet contract paying him an average annual value of $18 million per season, a massive price to pay for a player who hasn’t proven he’s an elite NHL center.

The Ducks matched the offer sheet, but it really screwed with their cap space, which forced the team to come to a mutual parting of ways with veteran Chris Kreider.

By inking Luneau early on in his career, Verbeek is making a bet on the player and hoping to avoid any of these offer sheet shenanigans for him in the years ahead.