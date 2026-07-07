Ducks Targeted for Payback in Carlsson Offer Sheet

The Leo Carlsson offer sheet, a direct attack on the Anaheim Ducks, continues to generate heated debate, even after the NHL world has had time to process the situation.

That’s precisely why, after digesting the situation, it seems that this entire offer sheet conundrum is all about one thing: Payback.

Yes, it seems that the Philadelphia Flyers are looking to get back at the Ducks for a situation that took place a couple of seasons ago.

In early 2024, the Flyers traded promising prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Ducks. The situation was somewhat convoluted, as there was no clear reason why Gauthier didn’t want to play for the Flyers.

The fifth-overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft made it clear that he didn’t want to sign with Philadelphia. The standoff got to a point where the Flyers had no choice but to trade Gauthier’s rights.

And standing there to cash in on the situation was Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek.

Now, it wasn’t that the Ducks got Gauthier for a player to be named later. They paid by sending Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick. But there was plenty of animosity there. That situation bubbled to the surface this summer.

Just like the Flyers were vulnerable in 2024, the Ducks were now. This time, Daniel Briere was there to pounce on the situation. It was a way of getting back at the Ducks for taking advantage of them.

Anaheim Had Their Eye on Gauthier for a While

The animosity in this situation didn’t just stem from the Ducks taking advantage of the Flyers. There was something else there as well.

Insider Pierre LeBrun discussed the Gauthier-Drysdale trade when it happened on January 9, 2024. He added some interesting subtext as to why this deal happened when it did. In particular, LeBrun noted that Verbeek had his eye on Gauthier for a while.

“He (Verbeek), I’m told, tried to trade for another first-round pick at the 2022 NHL Draft to draft Cutter Gauthier. Pat Verbeek has had his eye on him for a couple of years, and obviously, he stayed with it.”

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Now, this quote isn’t to say that Gauthier and the Ducks were in cahoots to torpedo the Flyers. But there could be something here. What if Gauthier really wanted to go to Anaheim all along, but the Flyers ended up taking him instead?

That’s something that Briere knew he was up against, and did not let go once things unfolded the way they did.

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Flyers Poison Ducks Either Way

Whether Anaheim matches the Leo Carlsson offer sheet or let him go, the Flyers have managed to poison the Ducks. If this were a case of division rivals, the rationale would seem evident. But this situation is hardly that. The two franchises play in completely different conferences.

So, it’s evident that Briere and the Flyers saw an opportunity and chose to get back at Verbeek and the Ducks for the Gauthier situation.

It’s precisely now that the Ducks are down to having to choose between Gauthier and Carlsson. Both players are RFAs and, given the way Carlsson’s cap hit will work out, the Ducks will have to scramble to keep everyone.

It seems that Daniel Briere believes in the fact that “He who laughs last, laughs best.”