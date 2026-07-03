Surprise Team Hands Ducks Massive Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson

The Anaheim Ducks have been building one of the most exciting young cores in the National Hockey League, and in 2025/26 we saw them take a leap forward, taking out the rival Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

There’s still a long way to go for this team to truly become Stanley Cup contenders, but building around the group of Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and Jackson Lacombe, the future looks very bright. Most of them are locked up long-term, but with insiders promising a crazy off-season around the NHL, there were fears that Carlsson would be the target of a monster offer sheet from a rival team.

Philadelphia Flyers Hand Anaheim Ducks Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson

Reports have stated that any offer sheet handed to the Ducks over Carlsson this summer would be matched, nobody quite expected a team to step up to the plate and make an offer. That expectation was blown out of the water on Friday when the Philadelphia Flyers shocked the hockey world, announcing on social media that they’ve stepped up and done just that.

According to the Flyers, they’ve tendered an offer sheet for Carlsson worth $18 million annually over the next five years, and given their need for a young, star center as well as their immense draft capital, they are one of the teams that many expected to upset the balance in the National Hockey League.

What Does This Mean for Both Teams?

First things first, this means that the Anaheim Ducks have exactly seven days to match the offer handed to Carlsson, and if those reports are to be believed, this is one that they’ll definitely be matching, with Carlsson being seen as the most important player to the future of the franchise. This past year, Leo took a huge leap, tallying 29 goals and 67 points in 70 games played, and in the post-season he stepped up further, picking up 4 goals and 11 points in 12 games.

As for the Flyers, the team would absolutely love the Ducks to not match this, as Carlsson would fit their core of Matvei Michkov, Porter Martone and others perfectly, and would give them a star center to build around for years to come. On top of that, this could be seen as revenge on the Ducks, who were the ones to acquire Cutter Gauthier from the Flyers after the young winger became disgruntled with the organization.

If the Ducks do not match the offer for Carlsson, they would receive four first-round picks as compensation, but right now, the expectation is that they will and will hold onto their franchise cornerstone for five more years.

Ducks — who have told everyone they will match any Carlsson offer sheet — have seven days to do so. If they don’t, they would receive for first-round picks. https://t.co/aT5Gwtj22P — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 3, 2026

The offer sheet has been a threat for NHL teams for quite some time, but it’s one we don’t see executed often, but with the Flyers wanting to land their star center of the future, they’ve taken a massive risk, and it’s one that could pay off in a big way moving forward.