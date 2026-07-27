Could Anaheim’s Newest Prospect Make the NHL Immediately?

The Anaheim Ducks must think pretty highly of Nikita Klepov’s NHL chances. The newly minted first-round draft pick (15th overall) signed his three-year entry-level contract on Saturday. It was a move that surprised some observers.

Klepov had committed to play hockey at Michigan State this season. By signing this contract, Klepov can’t play in the NCAA. He’s also not eligible for the AHL’s new 19-year-old exception rule.

From the look of it, the standout OHL producer will get every chance to make the Ducks. Otherwise, he returns to the Saginaw Spirit in hopes of building on last season’s 97-point campaign (37 goals, 60 assists).

Klepov making the team would be a welcome surprise following a tumultuous offseason.

Nikita Klepov’s NHL Chances are Rising

There are myriad factors contributing to Klepov’s outlook as a potential NHL player in his first season after being drafted (DY+1). First, Klepov’s production at the OHL was strong. He led the Ontario Hockey League in points in his draft year. That puts him in impressive company. Over the last 20 years, forwards Michael Misa, Marco Rossi, Dylan Strome, Tyler Seguin, Taylor Hall, John Tavares, Justin Azevedo and Patrick Kane either led the OHL or tied for the OHL lead in points in their draft year. Azevedo, a 5-foot-7-inch winger, is the only player among that group not to make the NHL.

Klepov is the only player among that group to be drafted in the first round but outside the top 10 (Azevedo went in the sixth round to Los Angeles). The history of the league indicates Klepov should be in safe company to be a future NHLer. Even in a down year for the league, Klepov accomplished a scoring feat usually reserved for players taken near the top of the NHL Draft.

Now, not all of those players made the NHL in their DY+1. Rossi and Strome both took some time to break into the league. Misa played in the NHL, though San Jose limited him to 45 games.

The Ducks Roster Uncertainty Could Benefit Klepov

Leo Carlsson signing a five-year, $90 million offer sheet ($18 million average annual value) changed much in Anaheim. The Ducks matched Philadelphia’s attempt to poach the player. Yet, the future salary structure for Anaheim is in flux. There have been some suggestions that winger Cutter Gauthier is hoping for a similar deal. If true, that would only complicate matters further for Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek.

Even if Anaheim can get Gauthier to sign for a reasonable contract, the Ducks will likely need to shed some salary. That won’t be the only consideration in training camp for Klepov.

Nikita Klepov’s NHL chances are likely bolstered because he could already be the best winger in Anaheim’s system. There are other high-end forwards, like Roger McQueen, who could make a case for the NHL this season. Klepov’s natural ability on the wing, where McQueen is a center, could give him a boost.

Those changes could include trades of at least one forward, possibly more. Alex Killorn (one year, $6.25 million) and Frank Vatrano (two years, $4.571 million) are both potential salary cap casualties this off-season. Moving on from either one wouldn’t guarantee Klepov a roster spot, but the path would have fewer obstacles.

Klepov’s Options Outside the NHL are Noteworthy

Nikita Klepov can’t play in the AHL next season. His contract means he can’t play in the NCAA. Zach Cavanagh, a Ducks beat writer for The Sporting Tribune, confirmed with the team that Klepov will either be in the OHL or NHL, largely depending on what he does in training camp.

Verbeek executed the trade of Mason McTavish, the former third overall selection in 2021, to acquire the draft capital that landed Klepov in Anaheim. Verbeek said the organization had a clear plan in mind.

“When Klepov was there, that really helped us make the decision. If he wasn’t there, we wouldn’t have made the deal.”

That doesn’t sound like an evaluator who is lukewarm on the player. The Ducks’ actions since the NHL Draft haven’t done anything to dissuade the idea that Klepov could be an NHL contributor next season.

This hasn’t been the easiest off-season in Anaheim. The Carlsson offer sheet, Gauthier salary demand rumors and departures of multiple veteran players (John Carlson, Jacob Trouba and Radko Gudas) should have fans wondering about a return to the playoffs. That’s alarming for one of the breakout teams of last season.

If Klepov provides an unexpected boon, the outlook for Anaheim could start to swing right back the other way. It’s been a tumultuous offseason, yet there’s a glimmer of hope for safer waters.