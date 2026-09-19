Bruins Trade Pitch Lands Alex DeBrincat From Red Wings in 4-Player Deal

Alex DeBrincat’s name has surfaced as the centerpiece of a trade pitch aimed at the Boston Bruins that would send the Detroit Red Wings’ leading goal-scorer to Boston for a three-player, one-pick package. The proposal was floated on the trade construction site PuckGM.

The numbers behind the concept still say plenty about where each roster stands. Boston would be buying a proven 40-goal scorer on a below-market contract. Detroit would be selling him for pieces that add up to less production, even with a first-round pick attached.

The concept sends Boston center Casey Mittelstadt, defensemen Mason Lohrei and Henri Jokiharju, and a 2027 first-round pick to Detroit for DeBrincat. Boston’s projected cap space would shrink to roughly $5.4 million, according to the trade board’s numbers. Detroit’s would balloon to about $19.6 million.

What Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings Would Exchange



DeBrincat, listed at 5-foot-8 and drafted 39th overall by Chicago in 2016, has scored 294 goals and 595 points in 696 NHL games. He posted 41 goals and 85 points last season, his best year in Detroit and third career 40-goal campaign. He is in the final year of a four-year, $31.5 million contract that expires after this season, when he turns 29 and hits unrestricted free agency, according to contract terms tracked by PuckPedia.

“My intention is obviously to stay in Detroit,” DeBrincat said at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour, as quoted by NHL.com. “We’ll see what happens, I guess.”

Mittelstadt, an eighth overall pick by Buffalo in 2017, put up 42 points last season in Boston after stops in Colorado. Lohrei, a 2020 second-rounder, is a 6-foot-5 puck-mover who signed a two-year extension in June 2025 and finished plus-17 this past season.

Jokiharju, a Finnish right-shot Chicago took 29th overall in 2017, has settled into a steady third-pairing role and played for Finland at the 2026 Olympics.

Why Alex DeBrincat Tilts the Scale for Boston Bruins



Boston’s roster runs through David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman, but the Bruins still lack a true finishing threat alongside Pastrnak even after adding JJ Peterka, according to an NBC Sports Boston Bruins 2026-27 preview. DeBrincat answers that need directly. A blue-line group already stacked with McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov makes parting with two defensemen an easier call.

The tradeoff is that DeBrincat becomes a rental unless Boston moves quickly on an extension, and his next contract projects well above his current $7.875 million cap hit.

Detroit’s calculation runs the opposite direction. The Red Wings haven’t reached the postseason in a decade, a stretch unmatched anywhere else in the club’s history, according to NHL.com, and are navigating Dylan Larkin’s trade request and Patrick Kane’s departure to Chicago without a permanent GM. Moving DeBrincat now would bring back a complementary forward, a young defenseman with size, inexpensive depth and a future first — quantity over one more year of their leading scorer.

DeBrincat has scored 107 goals in three seasons with Detroit, 10 more than Larkin, his closest teammate.

Boston gets a proven finisher next to Pastrnak at a fixed cost for one season. Detroit gets futures and depth in exchange for a Michigan-born 41-goal scorer who has said, publicly, that he wants to stay.

Who says no?